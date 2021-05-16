MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Home hero Fabio Quartararo starts the race from pole position ahead of Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales, with Spanish GP winner Jack Miller completing the front row on the lead Ducati.

Honda's Marc Marquez will line up sixth on the grid while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia will start from 16th after failing to progress into Q2 in a mixed-weather qualifying on Saturday.

What time does the French MotoGP start today?

The French GP will get underway at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT) on Sunday.

The race distance is set at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, May 16, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the French MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Starting grid:

