All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP French GP
Race report

MotoGP French GP: Martin wins sprint from Marquez; Bagnaia retires

Jorge Martin extended his MotoGP championship lead after dominating the French Grand Prix sprint from Marc Marquez as Francesco Bagnaia retired early.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Obliterating the lap record to take pole in qualifying earlier on Saturday, Martin seized the holeshot effortlessly off the line and led all 13 laps of the sprint race at Le Mans.

Celebrating his 12th career sprint victory, Martin is now 28 points clear in the standings.

He headed Gresini Racing rider and chief rival for the second factory Ducati seat in 2025 Marc Marquez, who leaped from 13th on the grid and finished second after a late crash for VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completed the podium, fending off a late charge from factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini to secure third – the Italian moving up to second in the championship.

As Martin blasted off the line to take the lead into the first sequence of corners at the start, second-placed Bagnaia went backwards as his factory Ducati pawed the air when he dumped the clutch and led to him being swallowed up by the pack.

The reigning world champion found himself in 14th after the opening melee and continued to go backwards as all pace deserted him.

On lap three, Bagnaia had a big snap under braking for Turn 7 and ran into the gravel, before parking up in his Ducati garage at the end of that tour for his third DNF of the year.

After crashing his number one bike in qualifying, Bagnaia took the start on his number two Desmosedici and was reported to have told his team he had no feeling on it.

Martin came under brief threat from Bezzecchi, who’d moved up to second ahead of Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Vinales, and Marquez on the first lap, as the gap came down to just under six tenths at the end of the third tour.

But this push didn’t last long as Martin responded to rebuild his buffer to eight tenths next time around, eking it up to a second come the end of lap seven.

Behind, Marquez had carved his way into fourth ahead of Vinales into Turn 11 on lap one and was promoted to third soon after when Espargaro was handed a double long lap penalty for jumping the start.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Once in third, Marquez chipped away at Bezzecchi’s gap over him and was putting some pressure on when the VR46 rider crashed at Turn 9 on lap 10.

Bezzecchi’s crash gifted Martin a 2.280s lead come the chequered flag, with Marquez a comfortable second have eased away from Vinales.

In the closing stages, Vinales came under pressure from a charging Bastianini on the remaining factory team Ducati, who started 10th.

But he held on by 0.624s, with Bastianini fourth ahead of Espargaro following his penalties.

Pedro Acosta survived a massive scare on the front end at the penultimate corner late on to finish as top KTM runner in sixth on his Tech3 GasGas-branded RC16.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46), Jack Miller (KTM) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) took the final sprint points down to ninth.

Home hero Fabio Quartararo could do no more than 10th on the struggling factory Yamaha, while compatriot Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) was 13th.

Yamaha’s Alex Rins crashed out on lap seven, with Honda’s Joan Mir suffering a tumble at the same corner earlier in the race when he ran wide onto the kerbs.

MotoGP Spanish GP - Race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

-

       12
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+2.280

2.280

 2.280     9
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+4.174

4.174

 1.894     7
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+4.798

4.798

 0.624     6
5 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+7.698

7.698

 2.900     5
6 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 13

+9.185

9.185

 1.487     4
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+11.190

11.190

 2.005     3
8 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+11.516

11.516

 0.326     2
9 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+12.257

12.257

 0.741     1
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+12.699

12.699

 0.442      
11 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 13

+13.492

13.492

 0.793      
12 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+15.578

15.578

 2.086      
13 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+16.439

16.439

 0.861      
14 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+16.816

16.816

 0.377      
15 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+16.969

16.969

 0.153      
16 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+19.123

19.123

 2.154      
17 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+23.618

23.618

 4.495      
18 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+27.854

27.854

 4.236      
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

4 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 6

7 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 4

9 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 3

10 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying
Next article Marquez “angry with myself” after Le Mans MotoGP Q1 exit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

MotoGP
French GP
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global