All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP French GP
Practice report

MotoGP French GP: Martin tops second practice; Marquez into Q1

Pramac’s Jorge Martin topped the second practice for the MotoGP French Grand Prix with a new lap record as Marc Marquez dropped into Q1 after a scrappy session.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:

Setting the pace in FP1, Martin continued that form in the hour-long second session at Le Mans with a new lap record of 1m30.388s.

The championship leader headed Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati from Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta, while Fabio Quartararo made it through to Q2 in front of his home fans.

Saturday morning’s Q1 qualifying session will see several big names taking part, that list headlined by eight-time world champion Marc Marquez.

After suffering an early crash, Marquez struggled for pace through the rest of the session and ended up 13th and in Q1 for the first time since joining the Gresini Ducati squad.

Enea Bastianini, who is fighting with Marquez to secure the second factory Ducati seat for 2025, also failed to get into Q2 while Brad Binder on the factory KTM will also go through Q1 after two crashes in second practice.

A flurry of session-topping times punctuated the first 10 minutes of this afternoon’s running at a packed Le Mans.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales emerged as the best of that bunch, leading the way with a 1m31.359s.

He set this time just moments after Marquez crashed at Turn 12.

Vinales’ lap stood as the benchmark until Martin popped in a 1m31.305s on his Pramac Ducati with 25 minutes remaining.

Bagnaia deposed him 10 minutes later with a 1m31.235s, before Aleix Espargaro on the second factory Aprilia edged ahead with a 1m31.113s.

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio proceeded to blow the field wide open with just under 14 minutes to go with a 1m30.531s that put him over half a second clear.

Martin was the first to challenge this, beating it with a 1m30.531s with just under 10 minutes to go, before a final lap of 1m30.388s cemented the top spot for the Spaniard.

Bagnaia shadowed him, 0.145s adrift, while Acosta was a further 0.042s behind in third ahead of Vinales and Di Giannantonio.

KTM’s Jack Miller, the 2021 French GP winner, completed the top six from Espargaro, Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli, VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and Yamaha’s Quartararo.

Bastianini was denied a place in Q2 by 0.010s, while Marc Marquez’s hopes were dashed at Turn 6 on his final flying lap.

A crash for Bastianini with a minute remaining ended the Ducati rider’s chances of getting through to Q2, but also forced Marquez’s current lap to be cancelled.

Getting over the line with a second to spare before the chequered flag, Marquez set the fastest first sector of anyone.

But he ran wide at Turn 6 and had to abort the lap, leaving down in 13th.

Binder’s third crash of the day left him in 17th ahead of Honda’s leading runner Joan Mir. 

MotoGP French GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 24

1'30.388

   176.917  
2 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 27

+0.145

1'30.533

 0.145 176.633  
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 26

+0.187

1'30.575

 0.042 176.552  
4 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 25

+0.269

1'30.657

 0.082 176.392  
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+0.295

1'30.683

 0.026 176.341  
6 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 24

+0.311

1'30.699

 0.016 176.310  
7 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 22

+0.326

1'30.714

 0.015 176.281  
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 26

+0.375

1'30.763

 0.049 176.186  
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 24

+0.397

1'30.785

 0.022 176.143  
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+0.400

1'30.788

 0.003 176.137  
11 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 24

+0.410

1'30.798

 0.010 176.118  
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 26

+0.451

1'30.839

 0.041 176.038  
13 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 21

+0.679

1'31.067

 0.228 175.598  
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 28

+0.818

1'31.206

 0.139 175.330  
15 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 25

+0.831

1'31.219

 0.013 175.305  
16 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 23

+0.855

1'31.243

 0.024 175.259  
17 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 19

+0.976

1'31.364

 0.121 175.027  
18 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 26

+1.133

1'31.521

 0.157 174.727  
19 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 28

+1.142

1'31.530

 0.009 174.709  
20 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 25

+1.186

1'31.574

 0.044 174.625  
21 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 23

+1.472

1'31.860

 0.286 174.082  
22 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+1.743

1'32.131

 0.271 173.570  
View full results  

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025
Next article Marquez explains worst Friday of 2024 MotoGP season in France

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying

MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying

MotoGP
French GP
MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying
Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace

Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace

MotoGP
French GP
Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

F1AC F1 Academy
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global