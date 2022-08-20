Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season

MotoGP organiser Dorna Sports has officially confirmed the introduction of sprint races to the grand prix weekend format for the 2023 season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

On Friday during the Austrian Grand Prix, Motorsport.com revealed MotoGP was planning to introduce Formula 1-style sprint races at each event next season.

At a press conference on Saturday morning at the Red Bull Ring headed by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, FIM president Jorge Viega and president of the International Race Teams Association (IRTA) Herve Poncharal, sprint races were officially unveiled.

The sprint races will take place at every single grand prix in 2023 and will be run on Saturdays to half-distance of the main race, with half points to be awarded.

MotoGP has confirmed that the addition of sprint races in 2023 will not swell the amount of track time on grand prix weekends.

It is thought that one practice session and the 20-minute warm-up on Sundays will be removed for the MotoGP class to make room for the sprint race.

As a result, engine and tyre allocation will not change from what is used currently.

It was also confirmed that the sprint race will not have any bearing on the starting grid of the main grand prix, meaning qualifying will remain in place.

This is different to F1’s sprint format, which uses the short race as a qualifying, while the main qualifying session is used to decide the grid order for the sprint contest.

All the manufacturers and all the teams were in favour of the proposal when it was first talked about back in the summer break.

Tech 3 boss Poncharal noted that MotoGP has looked at other motorsports for ideas to improve the spectacle, and said it was “stupid” not to think of ways to change even if the racing in MotoGP is generally considered to be exciting.

This followed a comment made by the FIM president, who admitted MotoGP “needs more spectators” and a “better show”.

Ezpeleta also said no consideration has been given to reducing the calendar size to accommodate the additional races.

When the idea was put to the riders by the media on Friday at the Red Bull Ring, the reaction was mixed, with reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo calling it “totally stupid”.

Many riders also revealed that they had not been privy to any discussions about sprint races, with it thought they were given official confirmation in Friday evening’s safety commission meeting.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Latest news

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his ‘safe’ front tyre decision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix made his charge to victory “one of the hardest of the year”.

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he was ‘on qualifying mode’ in every lap of Sunday’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix to fight for the podium at the Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight win
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight win

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia held onto a third successive victory in 2022 at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix as Fabio Quartararo took a damage-limiting second at the Red Bull Ring.

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

Raul Fernandez is close to finalising a move to the RNF Aprilia MotoGP squad in 2023 after an agreement was reached with KTM to release him from his current contract.

