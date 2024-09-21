All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia beats Martin to pole, Marquez crashes

Bagnaia maintains his edge over Martin at Misano as he outguns him in qualifying

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia beat MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin by 0.214s to claim pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia trailed Pramac rival Martin by over three tenths of a second after the first runs, after the Spaniard broke the circuit lap record with a 1m30.245s.

However, after returning to the track on a new soft rear tyre, two-time champion Bagnaia managed to post a time of 1m30.031s on his final effort to make it back-to-back pole positions in the Misano double-header.

Martin was improving on his previous effort in the first half of a lap, but a slow third sector came to be his undoing, meaning he was unable to better his previous effort in qualifying and had to settle for second.

Third place in qualifying went to the other works Ducati bike of Enea Bastianini, the Italian posting a 1m30.564s lap in the closing minutes to book himself the final spot on the front row.

KTM’s Brad Binder came through from the opening segment of qualifying to take fourth place on the grid, despite having only a single soft tyre left for his time attack.

Binder’s performance was backed up by Tech3 GasGas’s Pedro Acosta in fifth place, while VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi took sixth in the best of the Ducati GP23 bikes.

As was the case in the San Marino GP earlier this month, Marc Marquez suffered an early crash in qualifying, the Gresini rider tucking the front into Turn 3.

Despite managing to return to the track on his second bike, which he had shunted earlier on Saturday in final practice, he was unable to improve on his first flying lap and qualified a distant seventh.

Maverick Vinales was Aprilia's best representative in eighth, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo put in a solid performance to take ninth ahead of Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli.

Read Also:

Aleix Espargaro was 11th on the factory Aprilia, while Trackhouse’s Miguel Oliveira made it three bikes from the Noale brand inside the top 12.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio missed out on a Q2 appearance by just over a tenth of a second and will line up 13th on the grid, ahead of the Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez.

HRC rider Luca Marini was the fastest Honda rider in 15th, edging out his team-mate Joan Mir by 0.029s.

KTM’s Jack Miller endured a torrid opening leg of qualifying where he was six tenths off the pace of team-mate Binder. That means the Australian will line up 19th on the grid, only ahead of the LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami and Yamaha rider Alex Rins.

Rins sat out qualifying due to a fever that also prevented him from taking part in any running on Friday.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Piero Taramasso, Michelin
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fans
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
79

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying

Q2

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 8

1'30.031

   168.981  
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 8

+0.214

1'30.245

 0.214 168.581  
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 8

+0.533

1'30.564

 0.319 167.987  
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 8

+0.605

1'30.636

 0.072 167.853  
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 8

+0.700

1'30.731

 0.095 167.678  
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 8

+0.806

1'30.837

 0.106 167.482  
7 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 7

+0.849

1'30.880

 0.043 167.403  
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 8

+0.878

1'30.909

 0.029 167.349  
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.890

1'30.921

 0.012 167.327  
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 7

+0.901

1'30.932

 0.011 167.307  
11 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 8

+1.006

1'31.037

 0.105 167.114  
12 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 8

+1.083

1'31.114

 0.077 166.973  
View full results  

Q1

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 7

1'31.070

   167.053 298
2 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 8

+0.076

1'31.146

 0.076 166.914 300
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.215

1'31.285

 0.139 166.660 298
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+0.332

1'31.402

 0.117 166.447 298
5 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 8

+0.358

1'31.428

 0.026 166.399 297
6 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 8

+0.380

1'31.450

 0.022 166.359 301
7 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+0.431

1'31.501

 0.051 166.267 300
8 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 6

+0.484

1'31.554

 0.053 166.170 297
9 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 8

+0.625

1'31.695

 0.141 165.915 300
10 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 9

+0.991

1'32.061

 0.366 165.255 295
11 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 7

+1.262

1'32.332

 0.271 164.770 299
12 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 0

 

      
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash
Next article MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia closes gap to Martin with sprint win

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

How Verstappen’s press conference protest for swearing penalty played out

How Verstappen’s press conference protest for swearing penalty played out

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Verstappen’s press conference protest for swearing penalty played out
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global