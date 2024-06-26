All Series
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The eighth round of the 2024 MotoGP season is this weekend in the Netherlands. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

MotoGP will visit TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix, following the postponement of the Kazakhstan GP that was set to take place on 16 June.

Last year’s grand prix was won by Francesco Bagnaia, who took his fourth of seven wins, before taking home the championship title at the end of the year.

Bagnaia is currently sitting in second place in the rider standings for the 2024 season, 18 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin. The Italian has taken back-to-back race wins in the last two races, which included the Catalan GP and his home race in Mugello.

Angel Nieto has taken 15 wins at the Dutch Grand Prix – the most of any rider – with victories across both the 125cc and 50cc classes between 1970 and 1984. He is just one race win ahead of Giacomo Agostini, who took 14 titles in the 500cc and 350cc classes between 1968 and 1976.

When is the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix?  

  • Date: Sunday 30 June 2024
  • Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time) 

The MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix will take place between 28 June – 30 June. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 30 June and will last 26 laps.

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race.

Mika Kallio, Pramac Racing visits TT Assen track and museum

How to watch MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the Dutch Grand Prix?  

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 28 June 

9.45am - 10.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 28 June 

2pm - 3pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 29 June 

9.10am - 9.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 29 June 

9.50am - 10.05am 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 29 June  

10.15am - 10.30am 

Sprint Race – 13 laps  

Saturday 29 June  

2pm  

Warm Up  

Sunday 30 June 

8.40am - 8.50am 

Race – 26 laps  

Sunday 30 June  

1pm 
 

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Dutch Grand Prix? 

Last year’s Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix was won by Jake Dixon, who performed a strong overtake on Ai Ogura at the start of the penultimate lap. The Aspar rider crossed the line for his first Moto2 victory, before taking home a second win just two races later at the Catalan GP. 

Jaume Masia took home the Moto3 win after a close battle nine other riders. He briefly lost the lead to Ayumu Sasaki towards the end of the penultimate lap but was able to re-take the lead by under braking in the final chicane. 

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix: 

Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 28 June 

8.50am - 9.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 28 June 

1.05pm - 1.45pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 29 June 

8.25am - 8.55am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 29 June  

12.45pm - 1pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 29 June 

1.10pm - 1.25pm 

Race – 22 laps  

Sunday 30 June 

11.15am 
 

Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 28 June 

8am - 8.35am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 28 June 

12.15pm - 12.50pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 29 June 

7.40am - 8.10am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 29 June  

11.50am - 12.05pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 29 June 

12.15pm - 12.30pm 

Race – 20 laps  

Sunday 30 June 

10am 

What are the timings for MotoE at the Dutch Grand Prix? 

Here is the full MotoE schedule for the Dutch Grand Prix:

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 28 June 

7.30am - 7.45am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 28 June 

11.25am - 11.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Friday 28 June 

4.05pm - 4.15pm 

Qualifying 2  

Friday 28 June 

4.25pm - 4.35pm 

Race 1 - 7 laps 

Saturday 29 June 

11.15am 

Race 2 - 7 laps 

Saturday 29 June 

3.10pm 

Where is the Dutch Grand Prix being held?  

The MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix will take place at the TT Circuit Assen, in the northeastern part of the Netherlands. It is known as the Cathedral of Speed by many fans and is one of the most prestigious races on the MotoGP calendar.  

The track initially opened as a street circuit in 1925, with the Dutch TT running through the villages of De Haar, Barteldsbocht, Oude Tol, Hooghalen, Laaghalen and Laaghalerveen. The street track was used until 1954, when it was closed to make way for a purpose-built track.  

The modern circuit opened in 1955, with upgrades made circuits buildings in 1999 and 2000. In 2006, the track was redesigned, with only the main straight remaining the same. A chicane was added in 2010, making the modern circuit 2.830 miles long.  

The lap record was set at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2022, when Aleix Espargaró set a time of 1.32.500. 

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule 

Date 

Event 

Circuit  

UK Time 

Local Time 

28 - 30 June 

Dutch TT 

TT Circuit Assen 

1pm 

2pm 

5 - 7 July 

German GP 

Sachsenring 

1pm  

2pm 

2 - 4 August 

British GP 

Silverstone Circuit 

1pm 

1pm 

16 - 18 August 

Austrian GP 

Red Bull Ring 

1pm  

2pm 

30 August - 1 September 

Aragon GP 

MotorLand Aragon 

1pm  

2pm 

6 - 8 September 

San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP 

Misano World Circuit 

1pm  

2pm 

20 - 22 September 

Indian GP 

Buddh International Circuit 

11am  

3.30pm 

27 - 29 September 

Indonesian GP 

Mandalika International Street Circuit 

8am  

3pm 

4 - 6 October 

Japanese GP 

Twin Ring Motegi 

6am  

2pm 

18 - 20 October 

Australian GP 

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 

4am  

2pm 

25 - 27 October 

Thailand GP 

Chang International Circuit 

8am  

3pm 

1 - 3 November 

Malaysian GP 

Sepang International Circuit 

7am  

3pm 

15 - 17  November 

Valencian Community GP 

Circuit Ricardo Tormo  

1pm  

2pm 

 

