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MotoGP Dutch GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix at the Assen TT Circuit.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aprilia locked out the top four spots in qualifying for the first time in history, with factory rider Jorge Martin set to lead the Noale factory's charge from pole position in the Dutch Grand Prix.

He will be joined on the front row by the in-form Ai Ogura from Trackhouse and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernandez will line up fourth on the grid, but he was the fastest Aprilia in qualifying until his best time was deleted due to a minor track limits infraction. Further, he also won Saturday's sprint race in commanding fashion.

The top-non Aprilia on the grid will be Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati in fifth, with VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and team-mate Marc Marquez starting right behind him.

Pedro Acosta will take the start in eighth after suffering yet more technical issues on his KTM in qualifying, while Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir will be the best representatives for Yamaha and Honda respectively in ninth and 10th.

Franco Morbidelli, who originally qualified 13th, will be demoted three places on the grid for impeding Enea Bastianini during practice.

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

1'30.812

 180.055
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.011

1'30.823

 180.033
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.033

1'30.845

 179.990
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.103

1'30.915

 179.851
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.118

1'30.930

 179.821
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.143

1'30.955

 179.772
7 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.319

1'31.131

 179.425
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.412

1'31.224

 179.242
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.504

1'31.316

 179.061
10 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.692

1'31.504

 178.693
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+0.792

1'31.604

 178.498
12 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.889

1'31.701

 178.309
13 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+0.906

1'31.718

 178.276
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.110

1'31.922

 177.881
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.273

1'32.085

 177.566
16 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.614

1'31.426

 178.846
17 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.350

1'32.162

 177.418
18 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.555

1'32.367

 177.024
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.978

1'32.790

 176.217
20 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha

+2.075

1'32.887

 176.033
21 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+2.166

1'32.978

 175.860
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+2.313

1'33.125

 175.583
View full results

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