MotoGP Dutch GP: Full starting grid

Aprilia locked out the top four spots in qualifying for the first time in history, with factory rider Jorge Martin set to lead the Noale factory's charge from pole position in the Dutch Grand Prix.

He will be joined on the front row by the in-form Ai Ogura from Trackhouse and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernandez will line up fourth on the grid, but he was the fastest Aprilia in qualifying until his best time was deleted due to a minor track limits infraction. Further, he also won Saturday's sprint race in commanding fashion.

The top-non Aprilia on the grid will be Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati in fifth, with VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and team-mate Marc Marquez starting right behind him.

Pedro Acosta will take the start in eighth after suffering yet more technical issues on his KTM in qualifying, while Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir will be the best representatives for Yamaha and Honda respectively in ninth and 10th.

Franco Morbidelli, who originally qualified 13th, will be demoted three places on the grid for impeding Enea Bastianini during practice.