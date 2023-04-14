Bagnaia found "no reasons" for race-ending Argentina MotoGP crash
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he found “no reasons” for the crash which took him out of the MotoGP Argentina GP and saw him relinquish his championship lead.
Bagnaia was running in second in the latter stages of the wet Rio Hondo grand prix two weeks ago when he crashed at the penultimate corner.
At the time, the world champion had no idea why he crashed and in the gap leading up to this weekend's Americas GP, he admits he is still none the wiser.
"I learned that the wet is more slippery than the dry, because sincerely I was there with my team [trying to] understand why I crashed," Bagnaia, who is now nine points off the championship lead coming to round three of the season, said on Thursday about his Argentina crash.
"And sincerely there are no reasons. So, it's difficult to explain this. But anyway, we have to think about this weekend, Termas is already in the past.
"We have to focus on this weekend. It's not the moment to think about the championship, so sincerely it's correct to not take so much risk but [in Argentina] I was second, first time I was so competitive in the wet. I was there and I was not thinking about being calm or waiting for something.
"I was just trying to open a gap to Alex Marquez without any risk and in fact I wasn't doing anything different, but I crashed. Anyway, we move on."
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia relinquished the lead to fellow VR46 Academy rider Marco Bezzecchi, who took a maiden grand prix victory in Argentina.
Bezzecchi's maiden victory built on the VR46 rider's podium charge in the Portugal sprint race, but says he comes to the Circuit of the Americas feeling grounded despite his success so far in his sophomore campaign.
"Well, keep your feet on the ground of course," Bezzecchi replied when asked what advice he has received from the VR46 camp since his win. "Everyone from the team told me this, but it's already what I thought.
"To think about the championship, I know it's honestly very early. So, I was not thinking about the championship already. I just enjoyed the victory and in the end I arrive here as I arrived in Argentina: just being myself and try to be fast."
Oliveira “cleared everything” with Marquez after Portugal MotoGP collision
Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format
Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Bastianini out of Austin MotoGP round as Ducati lines up replacement
Bastianini out of Austin MotoGP round as Ducati lines up replacement Bastianini out of Austin MotoGP round as Ducati lines up replacement
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.