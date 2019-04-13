Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Americas GP / Breaking news

MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms

shares
comments
MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms
By:
20m ago

MotoGP has revealed a new plan for Saturday's free practice sessions for the Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin, following severe thunderstorms this morning.

Heavy rain fell, with a lightning strike recorded within two miles of the venue. Now the storms have passed, and the track is drying out, series promoter Dorna has announced that all free practice sessions this morning are reduced to 20 minutes duration, starting with Moto3 at 11am local time.

MotoGP FP3 will take place at 11:30, followed by Moto2 at 12:00.

There is the chance of another rain shower before qualifying is set to begin as previously scheduled with Moto3 at 12:35. High winds are also forecast this afternoon.

MotoGP qualifying is scheduled to begin at 2.10pm, following FP4 at 1.30pm.

Next article
Rossi pushing Yamaha to develop Ducati-style winglet

Previous article

Rossi pushing Yamaha to develop Ducati-style winglet
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Americas GP
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes

56m ago
Magnussen: Vettel "did the right thing" passing Verstappen Article
Formula 1

Magnussen: Vettel "did the right thing" passing Verstappen

Vettel: Gap to Mercedes "too big" in China Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Gap to Mercedes "too big" in China

Latest videos
Wet start at the Dutch Bike Grand Prix 1985 02:47
MotoGP

Wet start at the Dutch Bike Grand Prix 1985

Apr 12, 2019
Wayne Rainey's finest hour 03:23
MotoGP

Wayne Rainey's finest hour

Apr 12, 2019

News in depth
MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms
MotoGP

MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms

Rossi pushing Yamaha to develop Ducati-style winglet
MotoGP

Rossi pushing Yamaha to develop Ducati-style winglet

Ducatis facing Q1 as Dovizioso laments tyre "mistake"
MotoGP

Ducatis facing Q1 as Dovizioso laments tyre "mistake"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.