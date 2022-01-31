Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Ducati livery unveil News

Ducati unveils 2022 MotoGP bike livery ahead of official launch

By:

Reigning MotoGP constructors' champion Ducati has unveiled images of its 2022 bikes in a teaser video ahead of its official launch next week.

Listen to this article

The 2021 season proved to be on of Ducati’s strongest after it tallied up seven victories courtesy of Francesco Bagnaia (4), Jack Miller (2) and Pramac rookie Jorge Martin.

This secured Ducati top spot in the constructors’ standings, while Bagnaia ended the year runner-up to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in the riders’ championship.

Ducati was due to launch its 2022 season last week, but had to postpone its event due to Miller testing positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.

The Italian manufacturer has rescheduled its launch for Monday 7 February, but revealed a largely unchanged livery in a teaser video on Monday morning.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

2022 Ducati bikes livery

Photo by: Ducati Corse

The new livery will make its track debut this week at the shakedown test ahead of the official two-day pre-season test at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

It will mark MotoGP’s first visit to Sepang since the 2020 pre-season, with the COVID pandemic forcing the cancellation of the last two Malaysian Grands Prix.

Ducati’s factory squad will field an unchanged line-up of Bagnaia and Miller for 2022.

Bagnaia comes into the year as a favourite for the title having amassed four wins in a breakout 2021 and ultimately missing the championship by just 26 points.

At the last two-day test following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Bagnaia topped the test outright on the 2022 Ducati.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

2022 Ducati bikes livery

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Speaking to the media after the Jerez test, Bagnaia said Ducati had already built the “perfect” bike in 2021 but has been able to improve on it.

Ducati’s roster of riders in 2022 will swell to eight, as it brings onboard Gresini Racing – which has now split with Aprilia – as a satellite squad.

That means the factory Ducati squad, Pramac, Gresini and Valentino Rossi’s VR46 squad will be representing the Italian brand this year.

Bagnaia, Miller, Martin, Johann Zarco and VR46’s Luca Marini will have 2022-spec machinery, while Gresini duo Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio and VR46's Marco Bezzecchi will have 2021 bikes.

Gresini unveiled its new livery earlier this month, while Pramac is due to launch its season on 2 February.

Latest news

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

Gardner/Fernandez tensions simmer ahead of MotoGP debuts
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner/Fernandez tensions simmer ahead of MotoGP debuts

Ducati unveils 2022 MotoGP bike livery ahead of official launch
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati unveils 2022 MotoGP bike livery ahead of official launch

KTM's 2021 MotoGP progress "not shown in the results"
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM's 2021 MotoGP progress "not shown in the results"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
12 h
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
