MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will start the race from pole position after claiming his fifth consecutive pole of the 2021 season on Saturday, with Ducati's Jack Miller and Pramac rider Johann Zarco joining him on the front row.

Francesco Bagnaia will start only ninth on the second of the factory Ducatis, just ahead of the sole Suzuki of Joan Mir.

What time does the Catalan MotoGP start today?

The Catalan GP will get underway at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at 13:00 local time (+2 GMT).

Date : Su n day, June 6, 2021

Start time : 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 4:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:30 08:30 09:30 03:30 00:30 17:30 16:30 13:00 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

How can I watch the Catalan MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Barcelona MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid:

