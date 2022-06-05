Tickets Subscribe
All
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti snatched victory in the Moto2 race at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, as Aspar’s Izan Guevara took the spoils in Moto3. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The 21-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s action at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, with poleman Dennis Foggia getting the holeshot on his Leopard Honda.  

But the Italian’s race would only last a handful of laps when the chain on his Honda broke as he entered Turn 10, forcing him into his second retirement in the space of a week.  

At one stage the lead group extended to 13 riders, but was whittled down to four for the final push to the chequered flag.  

Aspar GasGas rider Guevara started to make decisive break with five laps to go, getting his lead up to seven tenths while the trio behind of teammate Sergio Garcia, Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki and BOE KTM rookie – making just his second grand prix start – David Munoz engaged over the final podium places.  

This ultimately allowed Guevara to get to the chequered flag 1.9 seconds clear for his second win of the season.  

Behind, Munoz – who made his debut last week at Mugello having only reached the minimum age limit to race in Moto3 of 16 two weeks before that – snatched second by 0.010s for a sensational maiden podium having started 20th.  

Suzuki stole third from Garcia at the final corner, with Tech 3 KTM rider Deniz Oncu fifth at the chequered flag ahead of Prustel GP CF Moto’s Carlos Tatay, Max Racing Husqvarna’s John McPhee, Jaume Masia on the Ajo KTM, Tech 3’s Adrian Fernandez and the second Prustel GP bike of Xavier Artigas. 

Garcia’s championship lead has come down to just 16 following Guevara’s victory, with Masia and Foggia 47 and 55 points further back respectively.  

Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2022 Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix: Full race results 

Cla # Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 28 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS    
2 44 Spain David Munoz KTM 1.975 1.975
3 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 1.985 0.010
4 11 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 2.036 0.051
5 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 2.752 0.716
6 99 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 3.134 0.382
7 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 3.341 0.207
8 5 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 3.633 0.292
9 31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 5.285 1.652
10 43 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 5.555 0.270
11 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 7.626 2.071
12 66 Australia Joel Kelso KTM 9.215 1.589
13 18 Italy Matteo Bertelle KTM 11.325 2.110
14 19 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 11.379 0.054
15 27 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 24.644 13.265
16 82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 25.007 0.363
17 23 Italy Elia Bartolini KTM 25.036 0.029
18 48 Ivan Ortola KTM 25.165 0.129
19 63 Syarifuddin Azman Honda 25.210 0.045
20 20 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 25.239 0.029
21 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 40.387 15.148
22 22 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 58.048 17.661
  89 Marcos Uriarte Honda 6 Laps 6 Laps
  16 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 7 Laps 1 Lap
  70 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 9 Laps 2 Laps
  72 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 12 Laps 3 Laps
  38 David Salvador Husqvarna 13 Laps 1 Lap
  96 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 13 Laps 0.620
  64 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 13 Laps 3.957
  7 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 15 Laps 2 Laps
In the 22-lap Moto2 contest, there was heartbreak for long-time race leader Joe Roberts after the Italtrans rider crashed out at Turn 5 at half-distance having built up a dominant advantage of 2.5s.  

Poleman Celestino Vietti slipped back to sixth in the early stages of the race on his VR46 Kalex, but rallied in the second half of the grand prix to get into the podium places.  

Over the final few laps, Vietti and Pons rider Aron Canet locked horns over the lead, with the latter holding the advantage going onto the final tour.  

Canet tried to hold a tight line into Turn 10, but ran slightly wide and allowed Vietti to scythe up the inside to take the lead and the victory. 

Ajo KTM rider Augusto Fernandez took third away from Aspar’s Jake Dixon on the final lap, with Marcel Schrotter completing the top five on his Intact GP Kalex.  

Mugello race winner Pedro Acosta was sixth on the second Ajo bike ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez, VR46 Yamaha Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino.  

Vietti’s championship lead is now 16 points from Ogura, with Canet a further 24 adrift in third.  

2022 Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix: Full race result 

Cla # Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex    
2 40 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 0.081 0.081
3 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 0.522 0.441
4 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 0.646 0.124
5 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 1.470 0.824
6 51 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 6.298 4.828
7 79 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 6.320 0.022
8 21 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 7.229 0.909
9 18 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 10.746 3.517
10 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 12.056 1.310
11 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 12.614 0.558
12 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 13.206 0.592
13 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 18.335 5.129
14 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 18.495 0.160
15 54 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 19.894 1.399
16 62 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 21.721 1.827
17 7 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 22.269 0.548
18 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 22.513 0.244
19 28 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 36.869 14.356
20 84 Zonta Van Kalex 37.020 0.151
21 4 Sean Dylan Kalex 38.420 1.400
22 24 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 45.612 7.192
23 74 Piotr Biesiekirski Kalex 47.326 1.714
24 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 54.598 7.272
  75 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex    
  22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex    
  61 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex    
  16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex    
  6 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex    
  12 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex    
  55 Alex Toledo Kalex    
