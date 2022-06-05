MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Listen to this article

The 21-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s action at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, with poleman Dennis Foggia getting the holeshot on his Leopard Honda.

But the Italian’s race would only last a handful of laps when the chain on his Honda broke as he entered Turn 10, forcing him into his second retirement in the space of a week.

At one stage the lead group extended to 13 riders, but was whittled down to four for the final push to the chequered flag.

Aspar GasGas rider Guevara started to make decisive break with five laps to go, getting his lead up to seven tenths while the trio behind of teammate Sergio Garcia, Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki and BOE KTM rookie – making just his second grand prix start – David Munoz engaged over the final podium places.

This ultimately allowed Guevara to get to the chequered flag 1.9 seconds clear for his second win of the season.

Behind, Munoz – who made his debut last week at Mugello having only reached the minimum age limit to race in Moto3 of 16 two weeks before that – snatched second by 0.010s for a sensational maiden podium having started 20th.

Suzuki stole third from Garcia at the final corner, with Tech 3 KTM rider Deniz Oncu fifth at the chequered flag ahead of Prustel GP CF Moto’s Carlos Tatay, Max Racing Husqvarna’s John McPhee, Jaume Masia on the Ajo KTM, Tech 3’s Adrian Fernandez and the second Prustel GP bike of Xavier Artigas.

Garcia’s championship lead has come down to just 16 following Guevara’s victory, with Masia and Foggia 47 and 55 points further back respectively.

Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2022 Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix: Full race results

In the 22-lap Moto2 contest, there was heartbreak for long-time race leader Joe Roberts after the Italtrans rider crashed out at Turn 5 at half-distance having built up a dominant advantage of 2.5s.

Poleman Celestino Vietti slipped back to sixth in the early stages of the race on his VR46 Kalex, but rallied in the second half of the grand prix to get into the podium places.

Over the final few laps, Vietti and Pons rider Aron Canet locked horns over the lead, with the latter holding the advantage going onto the final tour.

Canet tried to hold a tight line into Turn 10, but ran slightly wide and allowed Vietti to scythe up the inside to take the lead and the victory.

Ajo KTM rider Augusto Fernandez took third away from Aspar’s Jake Dixon on the final lap, with Marcel Schrotter completing the top five on his Intact GP Kalex.

Mugello race winner Pedro Acosta was sixth on the second Ajo bike ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez, VR46 Yamaha Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino.

Vietti’s championship lead is now 16 points from Ogura, with Canet a further 24 adrift in third.

2022 Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix: Full race result