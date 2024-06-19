MotoGP calendar disruptions “getting old” – Miller

KTM MotoGP rider Jack Miller says the spate of in-season calendar changes that have plagued the series in recent years is “getting old”.

The 2024 championship was meant to consist of 21 grands prix, but already before the campaign had started there were changes.

Argentina, set for round three, was cancelled due to a lack of funding under the new government, before extreme flooding forced the Kazakhstan GP to be postponed from its 16 June slot.

The cancellation of the Indian GP in recent weeks then led to Kazakhstan being slotted into its 20-22 September dates, marking the third major calendar change in 2024.

For Miller – who will not race for KTM in 2025 – the disruption doesn’t affect his preparations much, but concedes that the continual calendar changes MotoGP has seen over the last few years isn’t good for the series.

“I’m just trying to take it a race at a time,” he said.

The 2024 Indian Grand Prix was removed from the calendar in May. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“That’s all we can do. If I was further up in the points, then maybe you would be wanting more or wanting less, I don’t know.

“It’s hard to say from my position, but at this point and time it hasn’t really affected me all that much.

“You do set a plan out at the beginning of the year of the grands prix, and that’s what you’re training towards and it’s not just been this year.

“It’s been the last few years we’ve had it disrupted, which is getting old.

“Both for us as a rider and also I think as fans. You’re expecting X amount of grands prix and then having two or three being kicked off the championship.

“So, fingers crossed that’s the end of it but we’ll wait and see.”

The postponement of the Kazakhstan GP meant a three-week gap between the Italian GP and next weekend’s Dutch GP appeared.

MotoGP will then have back-to-back rounds before a second three-week break between Germany and Great Britain.

Last year saw the Kazakhstan GP cancelled due to the circuit not being ready, while the 2022 calendar was meant to feature the Finnish GP – originally meant to take place in 2020 - before it was canned.

Across 2020 and 2021, the calendar was altered repeatedly due to the COVID pandemic.