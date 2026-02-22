Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

MotoGP Buriram test: Marco Bezzecchi breaks track record on final day

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
MotoGP Buriram test: Marco Bezzecchi breaks track record on final day

Red Bull still holds best energy deployment in F1 - George Russell

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Red Bull still holds best energy deployment in F1 - George Russell

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo

Kart
Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo

Supercars Sydney: Broc Feeney wins Race 3, drama for Kai Allen

Supercars
Supercars
Sydney 500
Supercars Sydney: Broc Feeney wins Race 3, drama for Kai Allen

Sheldon Creed 'paid the tax' and breaks through in NASCAR O'Reilly

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta
Sheldon Creed 'paid the tax' and breaks through in NASCAR O'Reilly

Watch Sam Mayer accidentally wreck his Haas in NASCAR celebration blunder

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta
Watch Sam Mayer accidentally wreck his Haas in NASCAR celebration blunder

Corey Day crashes, goes a lap down, somehow matches career-best finish

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta
Corey Day crashes, goes a lap down, somehow matches career-best finish

Sheldon Creed earns first NASCAR O'Reilly win as Chastain and Hill clash

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta
Sheldon Creed earns first NASCAR O'Reilly win as Chastain and Hill clash
MotoGP Buriram Official Testing

MotoGP Buriram test: Marco Bezzecchi breaks track record on final day

Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 as pre-season testing ends in Buriram

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Aprilia’s star rider Marco Bezzecchi beat the all-time track record at Buriram to top the final day of 2026 MotoGP pre-season testing.

With just 20 minutes remaining in the afternoon session, Bezzecchi set a blistering time of 1m28.668s on the factory RS-GP, dethroning world champion Marc Marquez from the top spot on the timesheets.

The Italian’s last-gasp effort was a fraction of a second quicker than the official record (1m28.700s), set by factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia en route to pole position at the 2024 Thailand Grand Prix.

Aprilia locked out the top two spots in the closing stages as Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez leapt to second with a 1m28.765s, demoting Marquez to third in the final classification.

Factory Ducati rider Marquez had controlled much of the day after setting a benchmark of 1m28.836s in the second hour. However, the 33-year-old suffered a late tumble at Turn 3 – his third crash of the weekend – and briefly visited the medical centre . It’s unclear if his visit to the medical centre was a direct consequence of the crash or a stomach problem that has been affecting him all weekend, but he was able to return to the track in the final hour.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

Marquez was closely followed by his team-mate Bagnaia, who capped off his strong run in pre-season testing in fourth place.

Sepang pacesetter Alex Marquez finished fifth on his Gresini-entered bike, the Spaniard also hitting the deck late in the session in what was an otherwise productive day at Buriram.

Pedro Acosta led the KTM contingent in sixth place, with VR46 duo Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio ending up seventh and ninth respectively, separated by the Aprilia of 2024 champion Jorge Martin.

The top 10 was rounded out by Joan Mir on the factory Honda.

Yamaha endured another frustrating day in Thailand, with Jack Miller on the best of the V4-powered M1s finishing 16th – over a second off the outright pace.

The field was propped up by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, who substituted for an injured Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini.

Sunday’s running began 30 minutes earlier than scheduled to ensure sufficient natural light at the circuit later in the evening.

The opening round of the 2026 MotoGP season will take place at Buriram on 1 March.

Results to follow

Photos from Buriram test - Day 2

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Michele Pirro, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Michele Pirro, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marco Bezzecch, Aprilia Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Michele Pirro, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Michele Pirro, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Buriram test - Day 2, in photos
MotoGP
55
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marc Marquez explains how injury has affected his Ducati renewal

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Marc Marquez explains how injury has affected his Ducati renewal

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Marc Marquez explains how injury has affected his Ducati renewal

Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move

MotoGP Buriram test: Alex Marquez fastest on Day 1 as Marc Marquez crashes twice

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
MotoGP Buriram test: Alex Marquez fastest on Day 1 as Marc Marquez crashes twice
More from
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

Marco Bezzecchi signs new multi-year contract with Aprilia in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi signs new multi-year contract with Aprilia in MotoGP

Rival MotoGP teams offering "a lot of money" to poach Aprilia riders

MotoGP
MotoGP
Rival MotoGP teams offering "a lot of money" to poach Aprilia riders
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

Ducati still favourite after MotoGP Sepang test, but Aprilia is in its “slipstream”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Ducati still favourite after MotoGP Sepang test, but Aprilia is in its “slipstream”

Jorge Martin explains post-season surgeries: 'I couldn’t even lift a water bottle'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Jorge Martin explains post-season surgeries: 'I couldn’t even lift a water bottle'

Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

Latest news

MotoGP Buriram test: Marco Bezzecchi breaks track record on final day

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
MotoGP Buriram test: Marco Bezzecchi breaks track record on final day

Red Bull still holds best energy deployment in F1 - George Russell

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Red Bull still holds best energy deployment in F1 - George Russell

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo