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Race report
MotoGP Brazil GP

MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marc Marquez scores comeback win in delayed sprint

Marquez prevails in a close fight with di Giannantonio to score his first win in six months

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Evaristo Sa / AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez beat Fabio di Giannantonio in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint after a late duel to claim his first victory since coming back from serious injury.

The factory Ducati rider capitalised on a late error from di Giannantonio with three laps remaining to take the lead, before resisting the VR46’s late counterattack to take the chequered flag by just 0.213s.

The result marked his first win in any contest since the San Marino Grand Prix in September.

The start of the Goiania sprint was delayed by 80 minutes as track workers repaired a major crater that had appeared on the start/finish straight following qualifying.

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When the action got underway, di Giannantonio made a clean start from pole position to lead into Turn 1, while Fabio Quartararo jumped from fourth to second after passing Marco Bezzecchi and then Marc Marquez into Turn 4.

Reigning MotoGP Marquez managed to retake second position from Quartararo under braking for Turn 1 on lap 3 of 15, but by this point, di Giannantonio had pulled out a lead of almost a second.

The VR46 rider continued to extend his advantage in the early laps, but Marquez began reeling him in around halfway through the sprint, bringing the gap down to a second on lap 7.

Marquez was in striking distance with about five laps to go, but the decisive moment came on lap 13 when di Giannantonio got out of shape exiting Turn 12. 

Marquez immediately pounced on the opportunity to take the lead, but di Giannantonio kept him honest until the chequered flag.

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Evaristo Sa / AFP via Getty Images

Both riders set the exact same time on the final lap, but Marquez never left the door open for his rival to return to the spot on the podium. 

While Quartararo made an impressive start to the race to run in podium positions behind di Giannantonioand Marquez, his pace quickly faded through the sprint, leaving him behind a trio of Aprilias.

The best representative from the Noale brand was 2024 champion Jorge Martin, who benefitted from a mistake from team-mate Bezzecchi on the sixth lap to grab third position. The result marked his own return to the podium after a nightmare injury-ridden 2025 season.

Bezzecchi couldn’t close the gap back to Martin and wound up fourth, ahead of the top Trackhouse Aprilia of Ai Ogura.

Behind Quartararo, Alex Marquez finished a lonely seventh on the Gresini Ducati, while factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia held off the KTM of Pedro Acosta to take eighth.

Home favourite Diogo Moreira came close to snatching the final point off Acosta, but had to ultimately settle for 10th position.

Gresini sophomore Fermin Aldeguer suffered a major wheel spin on his return to MotoGP and tumbled to 20th place at the start, before recovering to finish 14th.

Pramac rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu also lost multiple places on the opening lap and could finish no higher than 18th.

LCR’s Johann Zarco and factory Honda rider Joan Mir crashed out in early laps, while Tech3 runner Maverick Vinales also joined them in the list of retirees.

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 15

19'41.982

   175.2   12
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 15

+0.213

19'42.195

 0.213 175.1   9
3 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 15

+3.587

19'45.569

 3.374 174.6   7
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 15

+4.061

19'46.043

 0.474 174.6   6
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 15

+4.994

19'46.976

 0.933 174.4   5
6 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 15

+7.728

19'49.710

 2.734 174.0   4
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 15

+8.153

19'50.135

 0.425 174.0   3
8 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 15

+8.342

19'50.324

 0.189 173.9   2
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 15

+9.096

19'51.078

 0.754 173.8   1
10 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 15

+10.329

19'52.311

 1.233 173.6    
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 15

+11.106

19'53.088

 0.777 173.5    
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 15

+14.213

19'56.195

 3.107 173.1    
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 15

+15.090

19'57.072

 0.877 172.9    
14 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 15

+15.353

19'57.335

 0.263 172.9    
15 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 15

+15.528

19'57.510

 0.175 172.9    
16 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 15

+21.396

20'03.378

 5.868 172.0    
17 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 15

+22.706

20'04.688

 1.310 171.9    
18 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 15

+23.044

20'05.026

 0.338 171.8    
19 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 15

+23.807

20'05.789

 0.763 171.7    
dnf Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 10

+5 Laps

13'21.954

 5 Laps 172.1 Accident  
dnf France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 7

+8 Laps

9'21.236

 3 Laps 172.1 Accident  
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 1

+14 Laps

1'26.011

 6 Laps 160.5 Accident  
View full results

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