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Qualifying report
MotoGP Brazil GP

MotoGP Brazilian GP: Fabio di Giannantonio takes pole in crash-filled qualifying

Crashes dominated qualifying as di Giannantonio shone to take a surprise pole position

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Fabio di Giannantonio came through Q1 to deliver pole position for VR46 in the MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix, despite suffering a late crash himself in qualifying.

Although the track remained dry throughout Saturday after heavy showers earlier in the weekend, the Goiania circuit caught out several riders in qualifying.

Francesco Bagnaia was the first rider to go down in Q2, losing his factory Ducati at Turn 10 just three minutes into the session.

Championship leader Pedro Acosta was the next rider to suffer a fall, becoming the latest victim of the notorious Turn 4, with Marc Marquez crashing at the same corner soon after.

While all three were able to return to the garage to mount their second bikes, the early drama allowed di Giannantonio to grab provisional pole on the VR46 Ducati, with Marquez holding on to second place.

Jorge Martin held third place at the end of the first runs, with his Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi grabbing fifth at the halfway mark.

When the second runs began, di Giannantonio fractionally improved his time to 1m17.410s, but this still left him vulnerable to his rivals in the dying minutes of qualifying.

Martin was on course to go quicker than the Italian, but went down at Turn 6 with just three minutes left on the clock, leading to yellow flags being waved.

Di Giannantonio himself suffered a late crash at Turn 4 shortly after, plunging qualifying into chaos.

However, no one rider was ultimately able to outpace the 27-year-old, who held on to clinch just the second pole position of his MotoGP career.

Thailand Grand Prix winner Bezzecchi climbed to second towards the end of the session, but was unable to replicate his Q1 lap, which would have secured him pole position by 0.002s.

Third place on the grid went to the factory Ducati of Marquez, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo put together an incredible lap in the final moments to grab fourth.

Martin remained fifth despite his late crash, beating the Trackhouse Aprilia of Ai Ogura.

Gresini duo Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez wound up seventh and eighth respectively, while Acosta could manage no better than ninth on the factory KTM following his early tumble.

Johann Zarco (LCR), Bagnaia and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac) made up the fourth row of the grid in 10th, 11th and 12th respectively.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Factory Honda rider Joan Mir ended up 13th on the grid, after being pipped to the final Q2 spot by VR46 rival di Giannantonio. He was closely followed by home favourite Diogo Moreira on the LCR-mounted Honda.

The Brazilian held a provisional Q2 spot at the end of the opening run, but a mistake on his next flying lap prevented him from improving his earlier time of 1m17.812s.

Franco Morbidelli (VR46), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and Alex Rins (Yamaha) were next up in 15th, 16th and 17th respectively. Both Jack Miller (Pramac) and Luca Marini (Honda) suffered their second crashes of the weekend in Q1, consigning them to 18th and 19th on the grid.

The 22-bike field was propped up by the KTMs of Maverick Vinales, Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini.

Q2 results:

Q2

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 6

1'17.410

   178.349  
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 10

+0.070

1'17.480

 0.070 178.187  
3 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 9

+0.081

1'17.491

 0.011 178.162  
4 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 10

+0.151

1'17.561

 0.070 178.001  
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 7

+0.220

1'17.630

 0.069 177.843  
6 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 10

+0.292

1'17.702

 0.072 177.678  
7 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 10

+0.305

1'17.715

 0.013 177.649  
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 10

+0.389

1'17.799

 0.084 177.457  
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 8

+0.624

1'18.034

 0.235 176.922  
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 9

+0.655

1'18.065

 0.031 176.852  
11 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 8

+0.712

1'18.122

 0.057 176.723  
12 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 8

+1.012

1'18.422

 0.300 176.047  
View full results

Q1 results:

Q1

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 9

1'17.408

   178.353  
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.123

1'17.531

 0.123 178.070  
3 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 9

+0.302

1'17.710

 0.179 177.660  
4 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 9

+0.404

1'17.812

 0.102 177.427  
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 9

+0.407

1'17.815

 0.003 177.420  
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 10

+0.556

1'17.964

 0.149 177.081  
7 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 9

+0.567

1'17.975

 0.011 177.056  
8 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 7

+0.614

1'18.022

 0.047 176.950  
9 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 3

+0.761

1'18.169

 0.147 176.617  
10 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 8

+0.768

1'18.176

 0.007 176.601  
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+0.829

1'18.237

 0.061 176.463  
12 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 9

+1.071

1'18.479

 0.242 175.919  
View full results

Photos from Brazil GP - Saturday

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Luigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Luigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Hole on the start/finish straight

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
MotoGP
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