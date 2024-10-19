All Series

Qualifying report
MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth

Championship leader unchallenged at Phillip Island while Bagnaia starts from the second row

Richard Asher
Upd:
107

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin smashed his opposition on Saturday to claim pole position for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

The world championship leader was almost six tenths clear of Gresini Ducati’s Marc Marquez, while his his closest title chaser Francesco Bagnaia was only fifth.

Though Martin had to abort his first flying lap after a mistake at Lukey Heights, he nailed four red sectors the following lap to register an unbeatable 1m27.296s that was only a fraction shy of his own lap record from last year.

With Marquez setting a similar time to the one that took him to the top of the timesheets in practice on Friday, the eight-time champion’s prediction that Martin would make a big leap on Saturday was proven correct.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales repeated his front-row start from two weeks ago in Japan. Unlike his opposition, his best lap came before the riders put fresh rubber on for a final push. The Spaniard said traffic had spoiled his chances of any improvement, adding that he was optimistic for the sprint but uncertain about the Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi repeated his good Friday pace by clocking the fourth-quickest time, with Bagnaia on the factory Ducati and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) joining him on the second row after making it into the session via Q1.

The third row will be made up of Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli, Gresini’s Alex Marquez and 2022 Australian GP winner Alex Rins (Yamaha).

Enea Bastianini, the other man to make it through from Q1, struggled to 10th. He will share row four with KTM’s Brad Binder and VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio.

Saturday morning's FP2 went ahead on damp track and wet tyres, although the sun and wind were out. It was thus already dry enough for some riders to try slicks at the start of Q1.

With conditions continuing to improve throughout the session, it was all about preparation for a push on slick rubber in the final minutes.

The other key was timing. Dicing with the chequered flag to get in a lap as late as possible was essential to Fernandez and Bastianini earning the top two spots into Q2.

Pedro Acosta set the fastest time with a minute to go, but could not improve and was pushed down not only by the lead duo but also by Honda’s Luca Marini and 2023 Australian GP winner Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), ending up 15th on the grid.

Crowd favourite Jack Miller, who hit an animal during the session, will start the sprint and grand prix one spot behind Acosta in 16th.

The track continued to dry as the leading contenders emerged for Q2, with Vinales breaking the 1m28s barrier within a few minutes. The time that would ultimately earn him third on the grid suggested the track was as good as dry ahead of the final attack on new rubber.

Martin proved as much by immediately setting the pace and claiming pole with a time comparable to his 2023 pole lap.

Martin led much of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix before hitting tyre trouble late in the race.

Q2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 9

1'27.296

   183.431  
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 9

+0.594

1'27.890

 0.594 182.191  
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 8

+0.695

1'27.991

 0.101 181.982  
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

+1.079

1'28.375

 0.384 181.191  
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 8

+1.182

1'28.478

 0.103 180.980  
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 9

+1.202

1'28.498

 0.020 180.939  
7 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 9

+1.326

1'28.622

 0.124 180.686  
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 8

+1.713

1'29.009

 0.387 179.900  
9 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 7

+1.763

1'29.059

 0.050 179.799  
10 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 8

+2.700

1'29.996

 0.937 177.927  
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 7

+2.994

1'30.290

 0.294 177.348  
12 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 6

+3.040

1'30.336

 0.046 177.258  
View full results  

Q1 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 9

1'29.397

   179.120 336
2 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 7

+0.148

1'29.545

 0.148 178.824 341
3 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 10

+0.330

1'29.727

 0.182 178.461 337
4 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+0.389

1'29.786

 0.059 178.344 336
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

+0.420

1'29.817

 0.031 178.282 341
6 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 9

+0.512

1'29.909

 0.092 178.100 337
7 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 8

+0.752

1'30.149

 0.240 177.625 333
8 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 10

+1.051

1'30.448

 0.299 177.038 334
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+1.238

1'30.635

 0.187 176.673 333
10 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 9

+2.411

1'31.808

 1.173 174.416 338
11 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 7

+2.438

1'31.835

 0.027 174.364 330
12 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 9

+2.816

1'32.213

 0.378 173.650 332
View full results  

