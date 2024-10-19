MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin smashed his opposition on Saturday to claim pole position for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

The world championship leader was almost six tenths clear of Gresini Ducati’s Marc Marquez, while his his closest title chaser Francesco Bagnaia was only fifth.

Though Martin had to abort his first flying lap after a mistake at Lukey Heights, he nailed four red sectors the following lap to register an unbeatable 1m27.296s that was only a fraction shy of his own lap record from last year.

With Marquez setting a similar time to the one that took him to the top of the timesheets in practice on Friday, the eight-time champion’s prediction that Martin would make a big leap on Saturday was proven correct.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales repeated his front-row start from two weeks ago in Japan. Unlike his opposition, his best lap came before the riders put fresh rubber on for a final push. The Spaniard said traffic had spoiled his chances of any improvement, adding that he was optimistic for the sprint but uncertain about the Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi repeated his good Friday pace by clocking the fourth-quickest time, with Bagnaia on the factory Ducati and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) joining him on the second row after making it into the session via Q1.

The third row will be made up of Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli, Gresini’s Alex Marquez and 2022 Australian GP winner Alex Rins (Yamaha).

Enea Bastianini, the other man to make it through from Q1, struggled to 10th. He will share row four with KTM’s Brad Binder and VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio.

Saturday morning's FP2 went ahead on damp track and wet tyres, although the sun and wind were out. It was thus already dry enough for some riders to try slicks at the start of Q1.

With conditions continuing to improve throughout the session, it was all about preparation for a push on slick rubber in the final minutes.

The other key was timing. Dicing with the chequered flag to get in a lap as late as possible was essential to Fernandez and Bastianini earning the top two spots into Q2.

Pedro Acosta set the fastest time with a minute to go, but could not improve and was pushed down not only by the lead duo but also by Honda’s Luca Marini and 2023 Australian GP winner Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), ending up 15th on the grid.

Crowd favourite Jack Miller, who hit an animal during the session, will start the sprint and grand prix one spot behind Acosta in 16th.

The track continued to dry as the leading contenders emerged for Q2, with Vinales breaking the 1m28s barrier within a few minutes. The time that would ultimately earn him third on the grid suggested the track was as good as dry ahead of the final attack on new rubber.

Martin proved as much by immediately setting the pace and claiming pole with a time comparable to his 2023 pole lap.

Martin led much of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix before hitting tyre trouble late in the race.

