All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Practice report
MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez streaks ahead in sole Friday practice session

Title rivals make it through to Q2 as Martin survives fall and clouds tease the field

Richard Asher
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Giacomo Agostini
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team Manager Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sporting Director
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Safety car
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Luigi Dall'igna, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Rain
Davide Brivio, Team Manager Trackhouse Racing Team
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Luigi Dall'igna, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Giacomo Agostini
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Paper Boat
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Giacomo Agostini
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
91

Marc Marquez dominated a tense Friday Practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, leading his brother and Gresini Ducati team-mate Alex on the final timesheets.

MotoGP championship rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia both booked their passages into Saturday’s Q2, though Bagnaia only posted his lap at the last-possible moment in a session that had its complications for both.

Among the big names who will have to fight it out in Q1 are Tech 3 KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who fell in the final minutes of the session, and Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Both Martin (Pramac Ducati) and Bagnaia spent quite some time staring at the prospect of missing out on Q2 as things went awry for them early in the session.

With dark clouds lurking in the vicinity of the island circuit, the onus was on getting early laps in whilst it was still dry. Given that these were the first laps any of the field were running on the resurfaced track following the cancellation of FP1, that was a difficult challenge.

Marc Marquez appeared to be untroubled by this ask, however, finding pace immediately and proceeding to spend most of the session at the top of the timing monitors despite a lengthy spell relaxing in the pits. He appeared able to reduce his times at will, with his 1,27.770s best from the session around half a second away from the all-time lap record.

Others, such as the title protagonists, had a harder time under the trying circumstances at the start of the session. Martin, in fact, fell before registering a time. The Spaniard dropped the Ducati under braking for Miller, seemingly caught in two minds about whether or not to squeeze past Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha.

Unhurt, Martin was able to return to the pits, but had an anxious wait as his mechanics made fixes to his bike.

Bagnaia, meanwhile, appeared to have a technical problem with his first bike and was stuck in exactly the same situation as Martin.

Then, once both of them were back on the circuit and up to speed, their laps were interrupted by a red flag. For the second time in Friday’s track activity, a Cape Barren goose wandering across the asphalt was the culprit.

Fortunately for the two title combatants, it turned out there had been no reason to panic as the feared rain failed to materialise before the end of the session. Martin was nonetheless up to speed faster than Bagnaia, and was up into the top 10 before the halfway mark. He looked secure there until the end of the session, shortly before which he narrowly escaped hitting a rabbit.

While Bagnaia snuck into the top 10 at the same stage, he struggled to establish himself there. Indeed, he had been bumped down to 12th by the time he emerged on brand new rubber for a final run with six minutes remaining.

Luckily for the reigning champion, he nailed a lap good enough for fourth with just three minutes on the clock. With a yellow flag out at Doohan following Lorenzo Savadori’s crash there, his chances of another flier would have been very limited at that stage.

Marco Bezzecchi was third-fastest for VR46 behind the Marquez brothers, making it three GP23 Ducatis leading the 2024 bikes of Martin and Bagnaia, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Maverick Vinales emerged sixth-quickest for Aprilia, with KTM’s Brad Binder seventh ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46).

Martin’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli was ninth, and Yamaha had something to celebrate as 2022 Phillip Island winner Alex Rins booked the last automatic Q2 slot in 10th.

Home rider Jack Miller will have to try again in Q1, after falling twice in Practice. He was 12th-fastest, just behind the other Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

Acosta showed good pace throughout the session and spent much of it in the top 10, but failed when it mattered. The Spaniard ploughed straight on at Miller during the final push for quick laps, and ended up 13th.

Last year's Australian GP winner Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) flirted with the top of the timesheets before dropping back to 14th ahead of Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 KTM) and Bastianini, who hit yellow flags on his flying lap.

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 24

1'27.770

   182.440 335
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 25

+0.102

1'27.872

 0.102 182.228 338
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 26

+0.188

1'27.958

 0.086 182.050 342
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 26

+0.197

1'27.967

 0.009 182.031 345
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 22

+0.243

1'28.013

 0.046 181.936 345
6 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+0.390

1'28.160

 0.147 181.633 340
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+0.495

1'28.265

 0.105 181.417 344
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+0.542

1'28.312

 0.047 181.320 338
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 28

+0.550

1'28.320

 0.008 181.304 340
10 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 25

+0.658

1'28.428

 0.108 181.082 339
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 25

+0.673

1'28.443

 0.015 181.052 333
12 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 24

+0.699

1'28.469

 0.026 180.998 339
13 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 24

+0.758

1'28.528

 0.059 180.878 341
14 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 24

+0.806

1'28.576

 0.048 180.780 342
15 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 22

+0.858

1'28.628

 0.052 180.674 342
16 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 26

+0.989

1'28.759

 0.131 180.407 345
17 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 25

+1.003

1'28.773

 0.014 180.379 340
18 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 26

+1.012

1'28.782

 0.009 180.360 340
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 26

+1.050

1'28.820

 0.038 180.283 341
20 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+1.523

1'29.293

 0.473 179.328 334
21 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 21

+2.099

1'29.869

 0.576 178.179 339
22 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 11

+2.288

1'30.058

 0.189 177.805 333
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Australian GP: FP1 cancelled at sodden Phillip Island
Next article Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Iannone set to replace di Giannantonio for MotoGP's Malaysian GP

Iannone set to replace di Giannantonio for MotoGP's Malaysian GP

MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Iannone set to replace di Giannantonio for MotoGP's Malaysian GP
Bagnaia: Australia Q2 spot was never in doubt despite close call

Bagnaia: Australia Q2 spot was never in doubt despite close call

MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia: Australia Q2 spot was never in doubt despite close call
Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice

Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice

Latest news

F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion
F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens

F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global