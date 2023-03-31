Subscribe
Previous / 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / Pol Espargaro out of ICU and walking after violent Portugal MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

MotoGP Argentina GP: Vinales leads Aprilia 1-2 in FP1, Quartararo struggles to 15th

Maverick Vinales led an Aprilia 1-2 ahead of team-mate Aleix Espargaro in first practice for the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix, as Fabio Quartararo struggled to 15th.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Argentina GP: Vinales leads Aprilia 1-2 in FP1, Quartararo struggles to 15th
Listen to this article

The 2023 MotoGP season continues just five days after the dramatic opening round of the season in Portugal, with the opening 45-minute session of the Argentina weekend taking place in dry conditions under threateningly grey clouds.

Having broken its MotoGP victory duck one year ago at the Rio Honda circuit, Aprilia set the early pace as Vinales ended FP1, 0.284 seconds clear of 2022 Argentina winner Aleix Espargaro.

With rain a threat for this afternoon’s hour-long practice, the final throes of FP1 were a mini qualifying, with Vinales setting a 1m39.207s on a fresh medium tyre.

Espargaro’s 1m39.491s ensured an Aprilia 1-2 in FP1, with the injured Jorge Martin on the leading Pramac Ducati completing the top three.

The opening stages of FP1 were topped by Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, who set the early pace with an unrepresentative 1m41.048s.

This was quickly usurped by Vinales, who made his first of several appearances at the top of the timesheets with a 1m40.924s just under 10 minutes into the session.

Martin, who is carrying a broken toe after getting caught up in the controversial Marc Marquez/Miguel Oliveira Portugal crash, edged ahead of Vinales moments later with a 1m40.704s.

A 1m40.559s from Vinales returned him to the top of the pile with just over 20 minutes to go, before Aleix Espargaro went top with a 1m40.322s.

Vinales would find himself back in the lead five minutes later with a 1m40.230s, having displaced Espargaro and Morbidelli.

With 15 minutes to go, following a brief stint heading the times for LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Vinales led the way again with a 1m40.060s.

As part of the new format shake-up for 2023 due to the implementation of sprint races, the combined times at the end of Friday’s two sessions determined who goes straight into the pole shootout in qualifying and who has to face the Q1 knockout phase.

And with weather conditions uncertain across Friday, the last eight minutes of FP1 produced a mini time attack as the field fitted fresh medium rubber – the softest option available in Argentina this weekend.

Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Ducati was the first to make a move, going fastest with a 1m39.700s with eight minutes remaining.

This was beaten by Vinales on a 1m39.598s with four minutes remaining, before his final lap cemented top spot with a 1m39.207s.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

His closest rival was team-mate Espargaro, 0.284s adrift, with Martin heading Nakagami and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez to complete the top five.

Johann Zarco was sixth on the second of the Pramac Ducatis ahead of VR46’s Luca Marini, Morbidelli, Bezzecchi and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati.

Currently occupying the last provisional Q2 places, Bagnaia was only 0.051s clear of LCR Honda’s Alex Rins after he took a late tumble at Turn 1.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was 12th on his Gresini Ducati ahead of Tech3 GASGAS rookie Augusto Fernandez and factory KTM counterpart Jack Miller, while 2021 world champion Quartararo languished down in 15th.

The Frenchman battled the entirety of FP1 with rear grip issues as he accelerated out of corners and ended FP1 a dejected 0.909s down on former Yamaha team-mate Vinales.

KTM’s Brad Binder, RNF’s Raul Fernandez and the sole factory Honda of Joan Mir completed the depleted 18-rider field.

Marc Marquez and Oliveira are out of action this weekend following their collision in Portugal, while Ducati’s Enea Bastianini is also absent after breaking his shoulder in a crash in last week’s sprint race.

Tech3’s Pol Espargaro continues to recover from his violent FP2 crash in Portugal last week and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, with former MotoGP rider Jonas Folger set to replace him from the Americas GP in two weeks.

FP2 for the 2023 Argentina GP gets underway at 7pm BST.

Full Practice 1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 20 1'39.207  
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 18 1'39.491 0.284
3 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'39.508 0.301
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19 1'39.583 0.376
5 Spain Alex Marquez Ducati 19 1'39.610 0.403
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 17 1'39.628 0.421
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'39.633 0.426
8 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 16 1'39.696 0.489
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 1'39.700 0.493
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 18 1'39.751 0.544
11 Spain Alex Rins Honda 17 1'39.802 0.595
12 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19 1'39.926 0.719
13 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 20 1'39.994 0.787
14 Australia Jack Miller KTM 17 1'40.037 0.830
15 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 19 1'40.116 0.909
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 19 1'40.264 1.057
17 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 18 1'40.336 1.129
18 Spain Joan Mir Honda 19 1'40.665 1.458
View full results
shares
comments

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Pol Espargaro out of ICU and walking after violent Portugal MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph

Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph

Indy IndyCar
Texas

Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.