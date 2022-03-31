MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

Listen to this article

Motorsport.com reported earlier this week that a technical issue with a plane at Moi International Airport in Mombasa in Kenya carrying cargo for some of the MotoGP paddock had caused delays in some teams getting equipment from Indonesia to Termas de Rio Hondo.

It was reported that Ducati was primarily affected by this, with the factory squad, Gresini Racing and VR46 set to take late delivery of cargo.

However, it appears much of the paddock's support teams – such as helmet and leather technicians – are missing their equipment, with it not scheduled to land until 10pm local time on Thursday night – with track action beginning at 9:00am local time on Friday.

Given the tight turnaround, MotoGP and the race organisers have taken the decision to cancel Friday's running.

Instead, all three classes will have FP1 and FP2 on Saturday morning and early afternoon, with MotoGP FP4 being scrapped and replaced by FP3 – though this will run to 30 minutes just like an FP4 session.

Qualifying for the MotoGP class will then take place immediately afterwards at 5:05pm (9:05pm BST).

Sunday's schedule will remain unchanged.

The full two-day Argentina MotoGP schedule now looks like this:

Saturday:

Moto3 FP1 – 08:45am (BST-4)

Moto2 FP1 – 09:40am (BST-4)

MotoGP FP1 – 10:35am (BST-4)

Moto3 FP2 – 11:35am (BST-4)

Moto2 FP2 – 12:30pm (BST-4)

MotoGP – 13:25pm (BST-4)

Moto3 Q1 – 14:35pm (BST-4)

Moto3 Q2 – 15:00pm (BST-4)

Moto2 Q1 – 15:30pm (BST-4)

Moto2 Q2 – 15:55pm (BST-4)

MotoGP FP3 – 16:25pm (BST-4)

MotoGP Q1 – 17:05pm (BST-4)

MotoGP Q2 – 17:30pm (BST-4)

Sunday:

Moto3 Warm-up – 09:30am (BST-4)

Moto2 Warm-up – 10:00am (BST-4)

MotoGP Warm-up – 10:30am (BST-4)

Moto3 Race – 12:00pm (BST-4)

Moto2 Race – 13:20pm (BST-4)

MotoGP Race – 15:00 (BST-4)