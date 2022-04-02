Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP Practice report

MotoGP Argentina GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia drops into Q1

Aleix Espargaro led an Aprilia 1-2 in second practice for the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix, as an erratic Francesco Bagnaia dropped into Q1 for qualifying.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The rescheduled second practice session on Saturday was extended from 45 minutes to an hour to make up for Friday’s running being cancelled due to freight delays.

With no FP3 taking place this weekend due to the revised schedule, the qualifying groups were decided on the combined order at the end of FP2.

Most of the field focused on race running in the opening half of FP2, with conditions identical to what will likely be experienced on Sunday in the 25-lap grand prix.

Though long running was the priority, that didn’t stop Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – starting his 200th MotoGP race this weekend – from moving up to second on the combined times straight away with a 1m39.116s.

With 15 minutes of the session gone, Espargaro bettered Takaaki Nakagami’s FP1 best with a 1m38.956s on a used soft rear tyre.

It wouldn’t be long before Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales found time on his run to move into second to annex the top of the leaderboard for Aprilia.

Tech3 KTM rider Remy Gardner suffered a crash early on in FP2, while a frustrated Pol Espargaro fell off his Honda at Turn 1 just over 20 minutes into the session.

And disaster struck KTM’s Brad Binder, who suffered an apparent engine blow-up into Turn 13 midway through FP2.

Aleix Espargaro’s lap continued to act as the benchmark until the final 20 minutes, when team-mate Vinales lit up the timing screens to fire in a 1m38.454s on a fresh soft rear tyre.

But Espargaro was also now out on track on a fresh soft tyre and reclaimed top spot with a 1m38.244s a few moments later.

This would keep Espargaro top of the pile, with Vinales’ time also coming under no threat through to the chequered flag.

Ducati’s Jack Miller mate a late jump up to third on his GP22 as team-mate Francesco Bagnaia cut a frustrated figure in the closing stages of FP2 and wound-up 12th.

The four-time race winner got caught up in traffic at the end of his build-up lap and bizarrely braked hard off line on the main straight just as he started a new laps.

This left him with just two flying laps to try to secure a place in Q2, but failed to improve on his first effort and was unable to complete a second when VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi crashed at Turn 1 having just overtaken him and brought out the yellow flags.

For the second race in succession, Bagnaia must face Q1 in qualifying and will be joined by Indonesian GP winner Miguel Oliveira – who could only managed 11th at the end of FP2 on the KTM.

There were no such issues for team-mate Binder despite his earlier technical problems, the South African safely into Q2 in fifth behind world champion Fabio Quartararo on the sole Yamaha inside the top 10.

Both Suzukis have made it into Q2, with Alex Rins heading Joan Mir, while Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Joahnn Zarco, and the sister VR46 Ducati of Luca Marini sealing the final direct Q2 places.

FP1 pacesetter Nakagami slid to 13th in FP2 ahead of Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and will join Bagnaia and Oliveira in Q1, likewise Honda’s Pol Espargaro down in 17th.

A late crash for RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder left him last on the timesheets and out of Q2.

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP gets underway at 5:05pm local time (9:05pm BST).

FP2 Results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'38.244  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'38.454 0.210
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'38.463 0.219
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'38.471 0.227
5 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'38.548 0.304
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'38.619 0.375
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'38.626 0.382
8 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'38.704 0.460
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'38.797 0.553
10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'38.915 0.671
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'38.924 0.680
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'38.943 0.699
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'38.951 0.707
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'38.959 0.715
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'38.973 0.729
16 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'38.985 0.741
17 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'39.178 0.934
18 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'39.503 1.259
19 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'39.553 1.309
20 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'39.600 1.356
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'39.749 1.505
22 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'39.940 1.696
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'40.040 1.796
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'40.078 1.834
View full results
Subscribe to PRIME
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
11 h
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
