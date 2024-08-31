MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia
MotorLand delivers a first ever sprint win for Marquez while a disastrous outing for world champion Bagnaia sees Martin rise to the peak of the world championship
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez broke his 1000-day victory drought with top spot in Saturday's sprint race at the Aragon Grand Prix.
The 31-year-old Catalan, who had topped every single session at MotoLand, controlled the race from the opening corners to convert pole position into a dominant 2.9s win.
It was the former Honda rider's first victory in more than 1000 days, stretching back to Misano in 2021, and first-ever in the new sprint format.
Gresini rider Marquez, who is also the ninth different rider to triumph on a Saturday since the introduction of the concept in 2023, said: "I feel super good. It was a very good weekend until now but the race always is the race and you cannot do any mistakes.
"I started a little bit stiff on the front lap, but then we started to ride in a better way and we controlled the race but of course, the most important day is tomorrow.
"So today we celebrate, because it's a sprint Race, but it's really important for us - the first victory in the sprint and I am, looking forward for tomorrow, in front of these amazing people."
Jorge Martin rode to a solitary second place with Tech3's Pedro Acosta another 3.7 seconds adrift completing an all-Spanish podium.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin's comfortable runner-up slot allowed the Pramac man to leapfrog main title rival and world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the standings and convert a five-point deficit to a three-point advantage.
The Italian suffered wheelspin from third on the grid and clearly had a grip issue throughout the race as he buffeted back to ninth and the last points-scoring berth, behind the impessive Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha.
Alex Marquez rode to fourth for what was a solid day of results for the Gresini team and Miguel Oliveira's fifth-place finish on the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia was the Portuguese's second-highest sprint result of the campaign.
KTM's Brad Binder was one of the flock of riders that profited from Bagnaia's issues and took sixth ahead of a resurgent Enea Bastianini, who sailed from 14th on the grid to seventh after a poor Q1 outing this morning on the other factory Ducati.
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was a victim of the slick grid tarmac and his poor launch was compounded further as he fell into Turn 1 after touching the rear wheel of Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46).
Other fallers were Honda's principal hope, LCR rider Johann Zarco, and Pramac's Franco Morbidelli.
MotoGP Aragon GP - Sprint race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|11
|
19'50.034
|168.9
|12
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|11
|
+2.961
19'52.995
|2.961
|168.5
|9
|3
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|11
|
+6.694
19'56.728
|3.733
|167.9
|7
|4
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|11
|
+9.950
19'59.984
|3.256
|167.5
|6
|5
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|11
|
+11.749
20'01.783
|1.799
|167.2
|5
|6
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|11
|
+14.144
20'04.178
|2.395
|166.9
|4
|7
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|11
|
+14.291
20'04.325
|0.147
|166.9
|3
|8
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|11
|
+18.836
20'08.870
|4.545
|166.3
|2
|9
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|11
|
+20.298
20'10.332
|1.462
|166.1
|1
|10
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|11
|
+20.448
20'10.482
|0.150
|166.0
|11
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|11
|
+20.678
20'10.712
|0.230
|166.0
|12
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|11
|
+21.429
20'11.463
|0.751
|165.9
|13
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|11
|
+22.110
20'12.144
|0.681
|165.8
|14
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|11
|
+22.440
20'12.474
|0.330
|165.8
|15
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|11
|
+23.468
20'13.502
|1.028
|165.6
|16
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|11
|
+26.822
20'16.856
|3.354
|165.2
|17
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|11
|
+26.910
20'16.944
|0.088
|165.2
|18
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|11
|
+31.147
20'21.181
|4.237
|164.6
|19
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|11
|
+37.642
20'27.676
|6.495
|163.7
|dnf
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|4
|
+7 Laps
13'50.672
|7 Laps
|88.0
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|1
|
+10 Laps
4'32.732
|3 Laps
|67.0
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|0
|
11 laps
|Accident
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez blitz field to claim pole by eight tenths
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Latest news
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens
MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments