All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Practice report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

Marquez carries his form into second practice of the day, as all four Aprilias make it directly into Q2

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:

Marc Marquez took the first step towards ending a 1000-day MotoGP dry spell by rushing to first place in second practice for the Aragon Grand Prix, shaving over two tenths of a second from the all-time lap record at MotorLand Aragon.
 
The slick condition of the new asphalt improved for the main practice and in the wake of fresh milestones for both Moto3 and Moto2 in their respective sessions on Friday. The surface was warmer and laden with more Pirelli rubber and the MotoGP field marked the difference compared to tentative times set in the morning.
 
Gresini rider Marquez led the pack for most of the chrono and set his MotorLand landmark on his 23rd lap of 24. The Catalan has not won a grand prix since Misano in 2021 and will now head directly into Q2 optimistic of his first pole position since the opening fixture of 2023 in Portugal.
 
Aleix Espargaro took the factory Aprilia from the bottom of the classification in FP1 to second place with an effort only four hundredths from world champion Francesco Bagnaia’s 2022 record. He fronted team-mate Maverick Vinales who was fastest in every single sector apart from the long, looping lefthanded Turn 16, where Marquez had the upper hand on the GP23.

Jorge Martin was the first Ducati GP24 racer in fourth ahead of Alex Marquez who benefited from his brother’s slipstream. Bagnaia improved to sixth, while Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini had his final flying lap scrubbed due to a crash by KTM’s Jack Miller at Turn 16 which drew out the yellow flags.
 
Franco Morbidelli secured seventh ahead of a surprising speed by LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco; the Frenchman slotted the maligned HRC motorcycle into eighth for the first direct entry to Saturday’s Q2 for the Japanese firm this year. Trackhouse Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira filled the other automatic Q2 spots respectively.
 
Fabio Quartararo crashed into the fast approach to Turn 6 and was mired down in 20th. Augusto Fernandez, close to confirming his role as a Yamaha test rider for 2024, fell on the final corner, Turn 16.
 
Q1 gets underway at 10.50 local times CET (09.50 GMT) and Q2 at 11.15 CET on Saturday.

MotoGP Aragon GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 24

1'45.801

   172.784  
2 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 21

+0.272

1'46.073

 0.272 172.341  
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 22

+0.316

1'46.117

 0.044 172.270  
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 22

+0.578

1'46.379

 0.262 171.845  
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+0.605

1'46.406

 0.027 171.802  
6 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

+0.790

1'46.591

 0.185 171.504  
7 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 23

+0.904

1'46.705

 0.114 171.320  
8 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 23

+0.931

1'46.732

 0.027 171.277  
9 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 22

+1.039

1'46.840

 0.108 171.104  
10 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 20

+1.054

1'46.855

 0.015 171.080  
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+1.083

1'46.884

 0.029 171.034  
12 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 22

+1.131

1'46.932

 0.048 170.957  
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 18

+1.145

1'46.946

 0.014 170.934  
14 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 24

+1.228

1'47.029

 0.083 170.802  
15 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 23

+1.230

1'47.031

 0.002 170.799  
16 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 21

+1.468

1'47.269

 0.238 170.420  
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 22

+1.479

1'47.280

 0.011 170.402  
18 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+1.501

1'47.302

 0.022 170.367  
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 20

+1.599

1'47.400

 0.098 170.212  
20 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+1.600

1'47.401

 0.001 170.210  
21 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 21

 

      
22 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 22

+2.640

1'48.441

 1.040 168.578  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hungary set to join 2025 MotoGP calendar, Portugal in doubt
Next article First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

Top Comments

Adam Wheeler
More from
Adam Wheeler
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez blitz field to claim pole by eight tenths

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez blitz field to claim pole by eight tenths

MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez blitz field to claim pole by eight tenths
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

MotoGP
Aragon GP
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

Latest news

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia
F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happens
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
Rosberg: Antonelli can become "best of next generation", but F1 preparation not ideal

Rosberg: Antonelli can become "best of next generation", but F1 preparation not ideal

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Rosberg: Antonelli can become "best of next generation", but F1 preparation not ideal

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global