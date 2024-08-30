MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice
Marquez carries his form into second practice of the day, as all four Aprilias make it directly into Q2
Marc Marquez took the first step towards ending a 1000-day MotoGP dry spell by rushing to first place in second practice for the Aragon Grand Prix, shaving over two tenths of a second from the all-time lap record at MotorLand Aragon.
The slick condition of the new asphalt improved for the main practice and in the wake of fresh milestones for both Moto3 and Moto2 in their respective sessions on Friday. The surface was warmer and laden with more Pirelli rubber and the MotoGP field marked the difference compared to tentative times set in the morning.
Gresini rider Marquez led the pack for most of the chrono and set his MotorLand landmark on his 23rd lap of 24. The Catalan has not won a grand prix since Misano in 2021 and will now head directly into Q2 optimistic of his first pole position since the opening fixture of 2023 in Portugal.
Aleix Espargaro took the factory Aprilia from the bottom of the classification in FP1 to second place with an effort only four hundredths from world champion Francesco Bagnaia’s 2022 record. He fronted team-mate Maverick Vinales who was fastest in every single sector apart from the long, looping lefthanded Turn 16, where Marquez had the upper hand on the GP23.
Jorge Martin was the first Ducati GP24 racer in fourth ahead of Alex Marquez who benefited from his brother’s slipstream. Bagnaia improved to sixth, while Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini had his final flying lap scrubbed due to a crash by KTM’s Jack Miller at Turn 16 which drew out the yellow flags.
Franco Morbidelli secured seventh ahead of a surprising speed by LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco; the Frenchman slotted the maligned HRC motorcycle into eighth for the first direct entry to Saturday’s Q2 for the Japanese firm this year. Trackhouse Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira filled the other automatic Q2 spots respectively.
Fabio Quartararo crashed into the fast approach to Turn 6 and was mired down in 20th. Augusto Fernandez, close to confirming his role as a Yamaha test rider for 2024, fell on the final corner, Turn 16.
Q1 gets underway at 10.50 local times CET (09.50 GMT) and Q2 at 11.15 CET on Saturday.
MotoGP Aragon GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|24
|
1'45.801
|172.784
|2
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|21
|
+0.272
1'46.073
|0.272
|172.341
|3
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|22
|
+0.316
1'46.117
|0.044
|172.270
|4
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|22
|
+0.578
1'46.379
|0.262
|171.845
|5
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.605
1'46.406
|0.027
|171.802
|6
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.790
1'46.591
|0.185
|171.504
|7
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.904
1'46.705
|0.114
|171.320
|8
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|23
|
+0.931
1'46.732
|0.027
|171.277
|9
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|22
|
+1.039
1'46.840
|0.108
|171.104
|10
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|20
|
+1.054
1'46.855
|0.015
|171.080
|11
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|21
|
+1.083
1'46.884
|0.029
|171.034
|12
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|22
|
+1.131
1'46.932
|0.048
|170.957
|13
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|18
|
+1.145
1'46.946
|0.014
|170.934
|14
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|24
|
+1.228
1'47.029
|0.083
|170.802
|15
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|23
|
+1.230
1'47.031
|0.002
|170.799
|16
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|21
|
+1.468
1'47.269
|0.238
|170.420
|17
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|22
|
+1.479
1'47.280
|0.011
|170.402
|18
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|19
|
+1.501
1'47.302
|0.022
|170.367
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|20
|
+1.599
1'47.400
|0.098
|170.212
|20
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|20
|
+1.600
1'47.401
|0.001
|170.210
|21
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|21
|
|22
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|22
|
+2.640
1'48.441
|1.040
|168.578
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia
F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happens
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
Rosberg: Antonelli can become "best of next generation", but F1 preparation not ideal
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments