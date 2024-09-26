MotoGP announces 22-round calendar for 2025 season
The calendar for next season is officially out, featuring a few new stops and several date changes compared to 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The calendar for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship has been formally announced boasting a record 22 rounds, a brand-new event in Hungary and a move to Thailand for the opening round of the season.
Following a steady flow of itemised announcements - including the postponement of India’s return to the programme for 2026 - ahead of this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, the full schedule has now been confirmed.
Despite having its attempts to run a campaign over 22 rounds thwarted in 2023 and 2024, Dorna will persevere with what would be a record number of events should the 2025 MotoGP season go as planned.
Each event from this year’s calendar is present for 2025 - including the returning Aragon round - to be joined by Brno in the Czech Republic, which is included on the schedule for the first time since 2020, and a fresh event in Hungary at the newly-constructed Balaton Park Circuit.
The events will form part of a relatively gruelling summer schedule that features seven rounds set around the traditional summer hiatus.
There will also be a change to the programme at the top of the year with Thailand shifting from its October slot this season to herald the 2025 curtain raiser on March 2.
The Buriram International Circuit will be the first stop of four flyaway races to start the season, followed by the Argentinian Grand Prix, the Grand Prix of The Americas and the Qatar Grand Prix, which gets a new date in April
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Elsewhere, the British Grand Prix is brought forward to May 25 as the seventh round of the season, while the Catalunya Grand Prix moves the other way to a September 7 date.
Following the announcement that the Autodromo Internacional Algarve in Portimao has signed a new two-year agreement to continue as host of the Portuguese Grand Prix, it will mark the penultimate round of the season in a back-to-back European double header with Valencia that will conclude the year.
Full 2025 MotoGP calendar:
|No.
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|1
|02 March
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|2
|16 March
|Argentina
|Termas de Río Hondo
|3
|30 March
|Americas
|Circuit of the Americas
|4
|13 April
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|5
|27 April
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|6
|11 May
|France
|Le Mans
|7
|25 May
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|8
|08 June
|Aragon
|MotorLand Aragón
|9
|22 June
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|10
|29 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|11
|13 July
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|12
|20 July
|Czech Republic*
|Automotodrom Brno
|13
|17 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|14
|24 August
|Hungary**
|Balaton Park Circuit
|15
|07 September
|Catalunya
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|16
|14 September
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|17
|28 September
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|18
|05 October
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|19
|19 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|20
|26 October
|Malaysia
|Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|21
|09 November
|Portugal*
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|22
|16 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
* subject to contract
** subject to homologation
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career
Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instict" after leaving Red Bull
Liam Lawson's rocky road to F1: "My parents sold their house so I could keep racing"
RB replaces Ricciardo with Lawson for remainder of F1 2024
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments