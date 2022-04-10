Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP Results

2022 Americas MotoGP: Full race results as Bastianini wins

Enea Bastianini took his second win of the 2022 MotoGP season in a thrilling Americas Grand Prix, taking the championship lead in the process.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The Gresini rider passed long-time leader Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati late on to take his first podium since his debut win in the season opener in Qatar.

He is MotoGP’s first repeat winner in 2022 and takes a five-point lead in the championship.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Race results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval Points
1 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati     25
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2.058 2.058 20
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2.312 0.254 16
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 3.975 1.663 13
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 6.045 2.070 11
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 6.617 0.572 10
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 6.760 0.143 9
8 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 8.441 1.681 8
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 12.375 3.934 7
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 12.642 0.267 6
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 12.947 0.305 5
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 13.376 0.429 4
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 17.961 4.585 3
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 18.770 0.809 2
15 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 29.319 10.549 1
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 29.129    
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 29.630 0.501  
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 32.002 2.372  
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 37.062 5.060  
20 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 42.442 5.380  
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 42.887 0.445  
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'42.171 59.284  
  Spain Alex Marquez Honda 15 Laps 15 Laps  
  Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 18 Laps 3 Laps  
What happened in the Americas Grand Prix?

Miller took the lead from poleman Jorge Martin off the line, but Bastianini steadily chipped away at the Australian’s lead before passing him on lap 16.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins pulled off a last-lap move on Miller into the penultimate corner to snatch second, moving into second in the standings.

His team-mate Joan Mir was just 1.6s away from the final podium spot in fourth as Bagnaia could only manage fifth having started from the front row.

After a disastrously slow start, Marquez recovered to sixth at the chequered flag in a sublime charge through the pack.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Over the final few tours, Marquez and Quartararo engaged in a battle reminiscent of their 2019 race fights – though the pair nearly came to blows on the penultimate lap when Marquez had a moment rounding Turn 6 and almost touched Quartararo.

Marquez had taken sixth from the Yamaha rider on lap 14, with the Frenchman trying to fight back when they almost touched on lap 19.

The moment sent Quartararo out wide into Turn 7 and allowed Marquez to come back through to take sixth by just 0.143s.

Martin faded to a disappointing eighth in the end ahead of Zarco, while Maverick Vinales took top Aprilia honours from team-mate Aleix Espargaro in 10th late on.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP fastest laps

Cla Rider Bike Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 14 2'03.521     160.675
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 13 2'03.553 0.032 0.032 160.633
3 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 14 2'03.570 0.049 0.017 160.611
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 13 2'03.674 0.153 0.104 160.476
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 16 2'03.799 0.278 0.125 160.314
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 16 2'03.870 0.349 0.071 160.222
7 France Johann Zarco Ducati 11 2'03.895 0.374 0.025 160.190
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 6 2'03.932 0.411 0.037 160.142
9 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 15 2'04.037 0.516 0.105 160.007
10 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 7 2'04.103 0.582 0.066 159.922
11 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 9 2'04.305 0.784 0.202 159.662
12 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 14 2'04.306 0.785 0.001 159.660
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 18 2'04.508 0.987 0.202 159.401
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 5 2'04.558 1.037 0.050 159.337
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 13 2'04.559 1.038 0.001 159.336
16 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 7 2'04.621 1.100 0.062 159.257
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 8 2'04.694 1.173 0.073 159.164
18 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 10 2'04.723 1.202 0.029 159.127
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 4 2'04.747 1.226 0.024 159.096
20 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 4 2'04.777 1.256 0.030 159.058
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 4 2'04.802 1.281 0.025 159.026
22 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 3 2'05.150 1.629 0.348 158.584
23 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 3 2'05.218 1.697 0.068 158.497
24 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 2 2'39.542 36.021 34.324 124.398
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Argentinian GP Prime
MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
