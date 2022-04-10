2022 Americas MotoGP: Full race results as Bastianini wins

Listen to this article

The Gresini rider passed long-time leader Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati late on to take his first podium since his debut win in the season opener in Qatar.

He is MotoGP’s first repeat winner in 2022 and takes a five-point lead in the championship.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Race results

What happened in the Americas Grand Prix?

Miller took the lead from poleman Jorge Martin off the line, but Bastianini steadily chipped away at the Australian’s lead before passing him on lap 16.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins pulled off a last-lap move on Miller into the penultimate corner to snatch second, moving into second in the standings.

His team-mate Joan Mir was just 1.6s away from the final podium spot in fourth as Bagnaia could only manage fifth having started from the front row.

After a disastrously slow start, Marquez recovered to sixth at the chequered flag in a sublime charge through the pack.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Over the final few tours, Marquez and Quartararo engaged in a battle reminiscent of their 2019 race fights – though the pair nearly came to blows on the penultimate lap when Marquez had a moment rounding Turn 6 and almost touched Quartararo.

Marquez had taken sixth from the Yamaha rider on lap 14, with the Frenchman trying to fight back when they almost touched on lap 19.

The moment sent Quartararo out wide into Turn 7 and allowed Marquez to come back through to take sixth by just 0.143s.

Martin faded to a disappointing eighth in the end ahead of Zarco, while Maverick Vinales took top Aprilia honours from team-mate Aleix Espargaro in 10th late on.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP fastest laps