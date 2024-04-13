All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Americas GP
Qualifying report

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martin crashes

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales smashed the lap record at the Americas Grand Prix to take a first MotoGP pole of the 2024 season, as championship leader Jorge Martin crashed twice.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In a dramatic Q2 session, Vinales dominated on his factory Aprilia with the first ever sub-2m01s lap of the Circuit of the Americas to score his first pole since Valencia last year with a 2m00.864s.

Vinales set the initial pace in the first half of the 15-minute Q2 session, doing so as pole favourite Martin suffered two falls.

Martin could do no more than sixth on his Pramac Ducati, while Tech3 rookie sensation Pedro Acosta qualified on the front row for the first time in his MotoGP career in second.

Marc Marquez, chasing an eighth MotoGP victory at COTA, will start third on his Gresini Ducati.

Vinales posted a new lap record of 2m01.243s on his first flying lap in Q2 to set out his stall early, though Marquez shadowed him by 0.023s.

Martin was on a quick first lap when he slid off his Ducati at the Turn 11 hairpin, but quickly remounted and elected to go for a second flying effort.

Fastest through the first sector, the lap grew messier for the Spaniard and ended when the rear end of his bike came round on him going through the fast Turn 18 right-hander.

Martin was able to get back to his Pramac garage for his second bike, but didn’t have the speed to threaten for pole.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With just under two minutes to go, Vinales fired in a 2m00.864s to cement pole position by 0.328s.

Starting alongside him for this afternoon’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix is Acosta, who produced a 2m01.192s lap at the end of Q2 to secure his first front row start in MotoGP.

He beat Marc Marquez by 0.074s, with the Gresini rider securing his first front row on the Ducati ahead of reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The factory Ducati rider missed the front row by 0.086s and headed team-mate Enea Bastianini, with Martin trailing in sixth.

A crash late on in Q2 left Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro down in seventh ahead of VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli.

Marco Bezzecchi was 10th after a crash at Turn 1 on the sister VR46 Ducati, with KTM’s Jack Miller and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completing the top 12 after coming through Q1.

Trackhouse Racing duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira start 13th and 14th for the team’s first home race, with 2023 Americas GP winner Alex Rins the top Yamaha in 15th.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He beat team-mate Fabio Quartararo after the Frenchman crashed at Turn 1 at the start of his final flying lap, while an early tumble for KTM’s Brad Binder led to a difficult Q1 for the South African.

He will start 17th, while LCR’s Johann Zarco headed the Honda charge in 19th as all four RC213Vs locked out the back of the grid.

MotoGP Americas GP Qualifying Results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 6

2'00.864

   164.207  
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 7

+0.328

2'01.192

 0.328 163.763  
3 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 6

+0.402

2'01.266

 0.074 163.663  
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 7

+0.488

2'01.352

 0.086 163.547  
5 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 5

+0.575

2'01.439

 0.087 163.430  
6 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 5

+0.647

2'01.511

 0.072 163.333  
7 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 4

+0.698

2'01.562

 0.051 163.264  
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 6

+0.803

2'01.667

 0.105 163.123  
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 7

+0.873

2'01.737

 0.070 163.030  
10 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 6

+1.415

2'02.279

 0.542 162.307  
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 7

+1.433

2'02.297

 0.018 162.283  
12 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 2

 

      
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Pedrosa gets Jerez MotoGP wildcard for KTM, Espargaro in at Mugello
Next article MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales surges to victory from Marquez in Austin sprint

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

MotoGP
Americas GP
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap

Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes
How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades

How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global