Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race Next / Marquez crashed out of COTA MotoGP sprint race after vomiting in his helmet
MotoGP / Americas GP Race report

MotoGP Americas GP: Bagnaia dominates sprint as Quartararo crashes

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Americas Grand Prix sprint race from pole as Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo crashed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Americas GP: Bagnaia dominates sprint as Quartararo crashes
Listen to this article

Taking the inaugural sprint victory in Portugal last month, Bagnaia had to fend off a hard-charging Alex Rins on the LCR Honda on the opening lap to hold onto his pole position.

Once he’d successfully retaken the lead from Rins at Turn 12 on the first lap, Bagnaia steadily built up an unassailable advantage to take the chequered flag 2.545 seconds clear of Rins.

Behind, a crash for 2021 world champion Quartararo has further hindered his title aspirations as he overrode his Yamaha fighting for the top five.

Second for Rins marked his first podium of any kind as a Honda rider, while an unwell Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati salvaged third after capitalising on a late error for Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Rins got the holeshot into Turn 1 off the line at the start of the 10-lap sprint contest, but allowed Bagnaia back through when he ran into the opening corner deep.

Espargaro leaped up to third as team-mate Maverick Vinales dropped to 18th, while Quartararo put his Yamaha fourth from eighth on the grid.

Rins made a bold move for the lead on the inside of Bagnaia at the Turn 7 left-hander, though could do nothing to stop the Ducati powering past into Turn 12 moments later.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia didn’t immediately escape, but was thrown a brief bit of breathing space when Rins ran wide as he outbraked himself at the Turn 12 hairpin on lap two.

This released Espargaro into second, while Quartararo dropped into the clutches of Martin as he failed to capitalise on Rins’ error – the pair making slight contact at Turn 13 as the LCR Honda rider tried to recover from his mistake.

Bagnaia led Espargaro by just under six tenths as he crossed the line to start the third lap, extending this to over seven tenths two tours later.

Martin eased past Quartararo on lap three for fourth, before the Frenchman ran off trying to keep the Gresini Ducati of Alex Marquez at bay on the fourth lap.

Quartararo’s race would last just a handful of corners more as he crashed under braking for Turn 1 at the start of lap five.

As Bagnaia swelled his lead to over a second, Rins had regrouped from his earlier mistake to try to retake second from Espargaro on lap six.

Rins was unable to stop his Honda to get to the apex for Turn 11 and allowed Espargaro to maintain second, but was succumb on lap seven at Turn 7.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro would lose another sport when he ran wide at Turn 12 moments later, the Aprilia rider appearing to be sucked into the error by Rins making a similar mistake.

Rins could do nothing to chase down Bagnaia, who registered his second sprint win of the season, while Martin fended off a last-lap penultimate corner lunge from Espargaro to keep third.

Brad Binder completed the top five on his KTM from Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, the VR46 pair suffering terrible first laps and forcing themselves into recovery rides.

Bezzecchi holds a one-point lead in the championship over Bagnaia after the sprint.

RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira and KTM’s Jack Miller took the final sprint points, with Vinales 10th at the chequered flag ahead of Johann Zarco and Honda’s Joan Mir.

Alex Marquez crashed out of lap seven while running in fifth, while Quartararo re-joined to finish 19th.

Enea Bastianini’s Ducati stand-in Michele Pirro joined Marquez as an early retirement after a tumble on lap five.

Full MotoGP Americas GP Sprint results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati    
2 Spain Alex Rins Honda 2.545 2.545
3 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 4.706 2.161
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 5.052 0.346
5 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 8.175 3.123
6 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 8.877 0.702
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 9.453 0.576
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 10.768 1.315
9 Australia Jack Miller KTM 12.448 1.680
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 12.739 0.291
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 14.251 1.512
12 Spain Joan Mir Honda 14.988 0.737
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 15.592 0.604
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 16.534 0.942
15 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 19.290 2.756
16 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 23.128 3.838
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 25.626 2.498
18 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 25.787 0.161
19 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27.169 1.382
20 Germany Jonas Folger KTM 46.973 19.804
  Spain Alex Marquez Ducati    
  Italy Michele Pirro Ducati    
View full results
shares
comments

Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race

Marquez crashed out of COTA MotoGP sprint race after vomiting in his helmet
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”

Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”

MotoGP
Americas GP

Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault” Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

MotoGP
Americas GP

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach

IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend

Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume

Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol

Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume

Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches

Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.