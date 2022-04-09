Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP Results

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Jorge Martin snatched pole for the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix as Ducati dominated a dramatic qualifying session.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The Pramac ace - who came through Q1 - snatched the front spot from fellow Ducati rider Jack Miller, with Francesco Bagnaia in third.

The Italian manufacturer secured the top five spots in Q2, with Martin’s team-mate Johann Zarco in fourth and Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini in fifth.

Martin’s pole time of 2m02.039s was enough to break Marc Marquez’s pole lap record at the Circuit of the Americas, a 2m02.135s set in 2015.

A dramatic Q2 session saw reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo crash after sliding off his Yamaha at the penultimate corner while running in fourth place.

He was able to get back out on his second YZR-M1 for the final five minutes of the session, but settled for sixth on the only Yamaha inside the top 12 - 0.595s adrift of the pole time.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins was just 0.060s shy of a spot on the second row in seventh, with team-mate Joan Mir eighth after his final lap.

Seven-time COTA poleman Marquez failed to make any real impression on the pole battle on his return to action after two races on the sidelines due to vision problems.

The Honda rider will start from ninth – his worst-ever COTA qualifying result – ahead of LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, the VR46 Ducati of Luca Marini and Pol Espargaro on the sister factory team Honda.

Argentina race winner Aleix Espargaro was caught up in traffic on one of his runs late on in Q1, with the Spaniard visibly frustrated as he backed off on that lap.

And on the following tour as he pushed to get into Q2, he crashed at Turn 6 and was resigned to 13th on the grid having taken pole just one week ago.

RNF’s Darryn Binder notched up his third crash of the weekend in Q1, leaving him last of the 24 runners behind a woefully off-the-pace Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda.

The 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP will get underway at 2pm local time (7pm BST) on Sunday.

2022 Americas Grand Prix – Q2 results:

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Jorge Martin 6 2'02.039     162.626
2 Australia Jack Miller 6 2'02.042 0.003 0.003 162.622
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 6 2'02.167 0.128 0.125 162.456
4 France Johann Zarco 7 2'02.570 0.531 0.403 161.922
5 Italy Enea Bastianini 6 2'02.578 0.539 0.008 161.911
6 France Fabio Quartararo 5 2'02.634 0.595 0.056 161.837
7 Spain Alex Rins 7 2'02.694 0.655 0.060 161.758
8 Spain Joan Mir 6 2'02.947 0.908 0.253 161.425
9 Spain Marc Marquez 6 2'03.038 0.999 0.091 161.306
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 7 2'03.054 1.015 0.016 161.285
11 Italy Luca Marini 7 2'03.059 1.020 0.005 161.278
12 Spain Pol Espargaro 6 2'03.096 1.057 0.037 161.230
2022 Americas Grand Prix – Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 6 2'02.487     162.031
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 7 2'02.723 0.236 0.236 161.720
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 4 2'02.922 0.435 0.199 161.458
4 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 7 2'03.121 0.634 0.199 161.197
5 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 6 2'03.133 0.646 0.012 161.181
6 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 6 2'03.328 0.841 0.195 160.926
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 7 2'03.467 0.980 0.139 160.745
8 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 6 2'03.576 1.089 0.109 160.604
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 7 2'03.579 1.092 0.003 160.600
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 7 2'03.983 1.496 0.404 160.076
11 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 7 2'04.140 1.653 0.157 159.874
12 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 6 2'04.185 1.698 0.045 159.816
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 6 2'04.229 1.742 0.044 159.759
14 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 4 2'04.646 2.159 0.417 159.225
