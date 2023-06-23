MotoGP ace Vinales gifts Salom’s 125cc bike to late racer’s family

Salom tragically died after an incident during practice for the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix in 2016 aged just 24.

The Spaniard was a former rival of Vinales’, the pair battling throughout the 2013 Moto3 campaign for the title – with the latter taking the crown as Salom ended up third.

Both moved on to Moto2 in 2014, before Vinales stepped up to MotoGP in 2015 with Suzuki, while Salom remained in the intermediate class.

Salom scored three podiums in Moto2, his last one coming in the season-opening Qatar GP in 2016 just a few months before his death.

Vinales owned a 125cc Aprilia of Salom’s which he bought from the RW Racing squad the late Spaniard raced for in 2011 and 2012 in the lightweight class but has since gifted it to his family.

“I always try to do things that don’t go out to the world, to the media, because it’s a [personal] thing for myself,” Vinales said when asked about the bike with which Salom finished second in the 2011 Dutch GP.

“But yes, I sent the bike Luis when he was in 125cc. I bought it from the team here.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I remember, I bought it from the personal assistant of Jack Miller, who was in this team and I bought the bike of Luis and last week I sent them [the family] the bike.

“All these things I think are important. I have been on both sides: when you have a kid, you know how much you love this kid, so you would die for this kid.

“I’ve also been on the other side, to have lost someone in racing.

“I think it was good that this bike was at his home and not at mine.

“Yes, it’s nice for the museum, but at the end this bike has to be at his own house and I just did it with my heart, like I do everything.”

Vinales’ cousin, Dean Berta Vinales, was tragically killed in a World Supersport 300 accident at Jerez in 2021.