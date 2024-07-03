MotoGP is gearing up for the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal – around 54 miles outside of Leipzig. It is the last race of the first half of the season, before the teams and riders take a summer break until the 4th of August.

Alex Rins is set to miss the race after he was injured at last weekend’s Dutch GP. The Yamaha rider was thrown from his bike on the opening corner, resulting in two small fractures in his right hand and one in his left leg.

Rins underwent surgery on his right hand on Monday morning, as well as having a pin removed from his right leg, which had been placed after a bad break at the 2023 Italian GP. It is hoped that he will return for the British GP in August.

Last year’s 30-lap race was won by Jorge Martin, who claimed his first victory in almost two years. The Spanish rider claimed the top spot on the podium in both the Sprint race and grand prix, closing his gap to the drivers’ championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin is currently leading the 2024 championship standings by just 10 points from Bagnaia, after claiming two wins and a further four podiums.

When is the MotoGP German Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 7 July 2024

Sunday Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)

The MotoGP German Grand Prix will take place between 5-7 July 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 7 July and will last 30 laps

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 15-lap race.

How to watch MotoGP German Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.



A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.



Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the German Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP German Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 5 July 9.45am - 10.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 5 July 2pm - 3pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 6 July 9.10am - 9.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 6 July 9.50am - 10.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 6 July 10.15am - 10.30am Sprint Race – 15 laps Saturday 6 July 2pm Warm Up Sunday 7 July 8.40am - 8.50am Race – 30 laps Sunday 7 July 1pm

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the German Grand Prix?

KTM celebrated double victories at the 2023 German GP in both the Moto2 and Moto3 with their riders Pedro Acosta and Deniz Oncu.

Acosta claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season after pulling away from the rest of the field during the 25-lap Moto2 race.

In Moto3, Oncu had a tight battle with Ayumu Sasaki in the final lap, where the Turkish rider dived down the inside on the final corner, finishing just 0.095 seconds ahead and claiming his maiden victory.

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 German Grand Prix:

Moto2 German Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 5 July 8.50am - 9.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 5 July 1.05pm - 1.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 6 July 8.25am - 8.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 6 July 12.45pm - 1pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 6 July 1.10pm - 1.25pm Race – 25 laps Sunday 7 July 11.15am

Moto3 German Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 5 July 8am - 8.35am Free Practice 2 Friday 5 July 12.15pm - 12.50pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 6 July 7.40am - 8.10am Qualifying 1 Saturday 6 July 11.50am - 12.05pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 6 July 12.15pm - 12.30pm Race – 23 laps Sunday 7 July 10am

What are the timings for MotoE at the German Grand Prix?

Here is the full MotoE schedule for the German Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 5 July 7.30am - 7.45am Free Practice 2 Friday 5 July 11.25am - 11.40am Qualifying 1 Friday 5 July 4.05pm - 4.15pm Qualifying 2 Friday 5 July 4.25pm - 4.35pm Race 1 – 11 laps Saturday 6 July 11.15am Race 2 - 11 laps Saturday 6 July 3.10pm

Where is the German Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP German Grand Prix will take place at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. The track has hosted the race since 1998 when it took over from the Nurburgring and Hockenheim, who had exchanged hosting responsibilities annually since the mid-1960s.

Improvements were made to the circuit between 2001-2003 to introduce longer straights, making the track faster. Sachsenring now sits at 2.281 miles (3.671km) long and hosts multiple events across the year including MotoGP and DTM.

Marc Marquez has the most wins on the track with consecutive victories between 2010 and 2019 and then again in 2021. The event was cancelled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lap record was set at the German Grand Prix in 2023, when Johann Zarco set a time of 1:21.225

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule