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MotoGP Czech GP

MotoGP Czech GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 Czech Grand Prix at Brno Autodrom

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Race start

Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ai Ogura will start a MotoGP race from pole position for the first time in this Sunday's Czech Grand Prix.

The Trackhouse rider has been rapid all weekend at Brno, setting the fastest time in practice on Friday before topping Saturday morning's qualifying session by over two tenths of a second.

Joining him on the front row will be VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who won the sprint on Saturday.

Points leader Marco Bezzecchi will line up fourth on the factory Aprilia ahead of reigning world champion Marc Marquez, while LCR rookie Diogo Moreira will complete the second row.

Pramac's Toprak Razagatlioglu originally qualified second-last but has been moved to the back for impeding rival Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini.

Further, Jorge Martin will have to serve two long lap penalties in the race for causing a collision at the Hungarian GP a fortnight ago.

Only 21 riders will take the start in Brno, with Gresini's Alex Marquez withdrawing from the weekend after qualifying to avoid further risks to his fitness. The Spaniard was attempting a comeback in the Czech Republic after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Barcelona last month.

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

1'51.139

 175.013
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.211

1'51.350

 174.681
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.244

1'51.383

 174.629
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.289

1'51.428

 174.559
5 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.297

1'51.436

 174.546
6 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+0.552

1'51.691

 174.148
7 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.633

1'51.772

 174.022
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.682

1'51.821

 173.945
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.712

1'51.851

 173.899
10 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.770

1'51.909

 173.809
11 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.905

1'52.044

 173.599
12 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.945

1'52.084

 173.537
13 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+0.914

1'52.053

 173.585
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+1.046

1'52.185

 173.381
15 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.124

1'52.263

 173.261
16 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.218

1'52.357

 173.116
17 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.281

1'52.420

 173.019
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.367

1'52.506

 172.886
19 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.417

1'52.556

 172.809
20 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+2.460

1'53.599

 171.223
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.487

1'52.626

 172.702
View full results

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