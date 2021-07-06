Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

By:

Aleix Espargaro believes the Moto2 riders who turned down an Aprilia MotoGP race seat for 2021 "will not be happy in future" as the bike is "close to the top".

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

A number of names were linked to the RS-GP alongside Espargaro for this season after Andrea Iannone was banned for four years due to a doping offence.

As well as MotoGP winners Andrea Dovizioso and Cal Crutchlow, leading names from Moto2 in Marco Bezzecchi, Joe Roberts and Fabio Di Giannantonio were all linked to Aprilia for 2021.

Valentino Rossi protege Bezzecchi and Roberts turned down the offer to remain in Moto2, while Di Giannantonio already had a contract with Gresini in MotoGP for 2022 when it would cut ties with Aprilia.

Former World Superbike rider Lorenzo Savadori ended up getting the ride, but Aprilia is about to welcome its highest profile rider in 2022 as Maverick Vinales looks set to join the marque after ending his Yamaha contract a year early.

The 2021 Aprilia is the strongest bike the marque has ever built in the modern MotoGP era, with Espargaro consistently finishing in the top six and not far from the podium.

Though refusing to comment on the Vinales links, Espargaro says Aprilia “deserves” a top rider and believes the Moto2 riders who passed on the seat for 2021 gave up “a big opportunity”.

“I said many times I felt very bad when Massimo told me that next year we will not have two more bikes on track,” Espargaro said when asked if the Vinales links were good for Aprilia’s image.

“Also, when some Moto2 riders were saying they didn’t want to join us, I was very angry.

“I love Aprilia, I love this project, it feels like mine and I want to prove to them that they were wrong.

“These riders in Moto2 who did not want to come, I think they will not be happy in the future because they lost a big opportunity and I hope that next year my teammate next year will be a very strong rider because we deserve it because we work very hard, because we are not far from the top brands in the world.”

Gresini Racing, which has run Aprilia’s factory entry since 2015, will become a Ducati satellite squad next year and has signed Enea Bastianini to join Di Giannantonio.

Bezzecchi is set to join Luca Marini at the VR46 squad in 2022, which will also field Ducati machinery, while Roberts has been linked to an Ajo KTM seat in Moto2.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

Previous article

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

7 h
2
Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

5 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

1 h
4
Formula 1

2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

19 h
5
MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

16 min
Latest news
Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'
MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

16m
Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule
MotoGP

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

3 h
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

5 h
F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

7 h
Quartararo riding 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo riding 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”

Jul 5, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo says his 2021 Yamaha is 'like an animal' 00:40
MotoGP
19 h

MotoGP: Quartararo says his 2021 Yamaha is 'like an animal'

MotoGP: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen podium 00:34
MotoGP
Jun 30, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen podium

MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro 00:43
MotoGP
Jun 29, 2021

MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen race

MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen 00:37
MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision 02:51
MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo riding 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo riding 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
World Superbike

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Aleix Espargaro More from
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat

Aleix Espargaro more "frustrated than ever" at Le Mans DNF French GP
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro more "frustrated than ever" at Le Mans DNF

Why Aprilia can't afford to alienate its main asset Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia can't afford to alienate its main asset

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links Dutch GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia Prime
MotoGP

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia

Trending Today

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Hamilton: Silverstone upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021

Latest news

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule
MotoGP MotoGP

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.