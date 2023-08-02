Subscribe
Previous / When one Italian motorsport legend flirted with another Next / Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
MotoGP News

Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season

Yamaha has announced that it will part ways with Franco Morbidelli at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Morbidelli has been associated with Yamaha since 2019, when he joined the Petronas SRT satellite squad in 2019 having made his premier class debut in 2018 with Marc VDS Honda.

Having been resoundingly beaten by rookie team-mate Fabio Quartararo in 2019 on lesser machinery, Morbidelli bounced back in 2020 to win three grands prix and finish runner-up in the championship to Suzuki’s Joan Mir.

Morbidelli was due to start 2020 with factory machinery at SRT, but was given Yamaha’s ‘A-spec’ bike instead – which was essentially its 2019 model.

Despite his 2020 results, he remained on the 2019-spec bike and struggled for form, scoring one podium in the first half of the season before a knee injury forced him out from the Dutch GP through to the San Marino round.

When he returned, he was a factory team Yamaha rider having been signed to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

But since his switch, Morbidelli has struggled to match his previous results, scoring a best of fourth in his two seasons at the factory Yamaha squad earlier this year in Argentina in the sprint and the grand prix.

With doubts about his future swirling for some time already this year, Yamaha has announced on the eve of the British Grand Prix that it will part ways with the Italian at the end of 2023.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“First and foremost, I want to thank Franky for his hard work and dedication ever since he started with the factory team and also long before that when he was a satellite rider for Yamaha,” Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis said.

“The Yamaha and Morbidelli partnership led to some great results, including an outstanding vice-champion title in 2020.

“It‘s a shame that the last two years didn‘t play out the way we both wanted and hoped for.

“We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky.

“The team will proceed to fully support Franky in every way we can to close out our time spent together in the best possible way.”

Earlier this season, Morbidelli told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview that he felt like he had the “trust” from Yamaha over being able to improve his situation to secure a deal for 2024.

At the Americas GP, Jarvis stated it was Yamaha’s first choice to retain Morbidelli, especially as it was unlikely to have a satellite squad in 2024 and needed an experienced rider.

In recent weeks, LCR Honda’s Alex Rins has been linked to Yamaha having been left unsatisfied with the level of support he has received from HRC despite being its only race winner in a miserable 2023 for the marque.

Rins will be absent from this weekend’s British GP after badly breaking his leg at the Italian GP, and will be replaced by Iker Lecuona.

The current HRC World Superbike rider and former Tech3 MotoGP runner is thought to be under evaluation by Honda for a potential return to the premier class, which could now come in 2024 with Rins’ Yamaha move looking more plausible by the day.

It is unclear at this stage where Morbidelli’s future lies.

shares
comments

When one Italian motorsport legend flirted with another

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed

Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed

MotoGP
British GP

Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed

MotoGP to enforce controversial tyre pressure rule from Silverstone

MotoGP to enforce controversial tyre pressure rule from Silverstone

MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP to enforce controversial tyre pressure rule from Silverstone MotoGP to enforce controversial tyre pressure rule from Silverstone

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Franco Morbidelli More from
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MotoGP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli 'stood up for myself' by questioning Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli 'stood up for myself' by questioning Yamaha MotoGP future

MotoGP
German GP

Morbidelli 'stood up for myself' by questioning Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli 'stood up for myself' by questioning Yamaha MotoGP future

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

MotoGP

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

MotoGP

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Latest news

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street" Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene

The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene

GT GT

The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene

Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

WEC WEC

Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe