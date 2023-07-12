Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings
Franco Morbidelli says he is “not daunted” by the fact Yamaha currently sits last in the MotoGP constructors’ championship after the first half of the 2023 season
Both of MotoGP’s Japanese manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda, have endured difficult 2023 campaigns, with the former scoring just two podiums in the first eight rounds.
Fabio Quartararo was third in the Americas Grand Prix and inherited that position in the Dutch GP sprint following a track limits penalty for KTM’s Brad Binder.
Yamaha currently sits last in the constructors’ table, seven points behind Honda and 203 adrift of Ducati – w hich has won all but two sprints and one GP in 2023.
The difficulties faced by Honda and Yamaha have led to discussions about concessions being resurrected for the ailing Japanese manufacturers.
Asked after the Dutch GP if it was hard to understand the performance of the Japanese factories in MotoGP right now, Morbidelli said: “From outside yes, but from the inside it’s just the exact reflection of what’s happening in every track session and every race, and we are not surprised by that.
“We are just fully focused on working to improve that situation.
“I’m not daunted by seeing Yamaha in last position in the constructors’ chart.
“I’m just more focused and motivated to do a better job as a rider, to be consistent, to be quick, to extract the maximum, to push the limits. And that’s what we are doing.
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“In the constructors’ championship we are last, but in the teams’ championship we are sixth.
“So, it means both riders are close to the maximum to bring home some good points for the team every race. But for sure, and we know, the machine needs to improve.”
Team-mate Fabio Quartararo has already cast doubt on Yamaha being able to do much to its 2023 bike to salvage its season after the summer break.
Morbidelli is also unsure as to what Yamaha will do, but admits it will be “nothing big, for sure”.
The Italian also expects to have his MotoGP future clarified after the summer break, noting when asked if he will know where he is riding by the British GP: “Yes, I think yes. I hope and I think we will know more about my future after the summer break.”
Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac
Morbidelli 'stood up for myself' by questioning Yamaha MotoGP future
Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
Bell believes his best is yet to come this NASCAR season
No serious injuries in Jaguar wheel incident at Goodwood FoS
IndyCar Toronto: Start times, how to watch & full entry list
MG EX4 EV revealed ahead of Goodwood debut as homage to 6R4
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
