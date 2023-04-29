Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo Next / Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Morbidelli: Nakagami “deserves nice present” for not hitting me in Jerez MotoGP crash

Franco Morbidelli says Takaaki Nakagami “deserves a nice present” for not hitting him as he lay on the ground after a first-lap crash in the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix sprint.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Morbidelli: Nakagami “deserves nice present” for not hitting me in Jerez MotoGP crash

The Yamaha rider made contact with Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez at Turn 2 on the first lap of the sprint race on Saturday. The contact resulted in both crashing, with VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi also caught up in it as he struck Morbidelli’s errant Yamaha.

Read Also:

The sprint was red-flagged after this and all riders were able to restart, while the incident has been placed under investigation by the stewards.

Morbidelli came close to being struck by oncoming riders behind and praised LCR Honda’s Nakagami’s “reflexes” for sparing the Italian from a nastier incident.

“We were involved in the crash in Turn 2,” Morbidelli began. “I’m very happy that nothing serious happened because I remained in the middle of the track.

“Actually I want to thank Taka especially for his reflexes in avoiding me. I think he deserves a nice present. Now I will sort out a nice present to give him, because he did the maximum to avoid me and he just [barely] hit me, but it could have been much worse."

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The FIM stewards deemed Morbidelli caused an avoidable incident and has handed him a long lap penalty "for his next grand prix race".

Morbidelli defended himself by claiming he was not trying to overtake Marquez and feels the Gresini rider “was cutting the line” on him, which led to the collision.

“I didn’t try to overtake him,” Morbidelli added. “I was doing my corner. This was totally a sprint race crash because many overtakes [happened] in the early stages, he got overtaken by Fabio [Quartararo] and he went a bit wide.

“I saw a gap, I went to do my corner nice and tight. I didn’t want to overtake him. I tried to do the corner nice and tight. For me, the guy was cutting the line.

“He didn’t see me, he left no space, I don’t know. But the result is he cut the line, we touched and we crashed. I didn’t want to overtake anybody, I just wanted to do my corner.”

Marquez was surprised that Morbidelli was on his inside at that corner as “there was no space”.

“I spoke with Fabio, he was a little bit crazy in the first lap, also in the second race,” he said.

“So, I mean I didn’t expect that [Morbidelli contact]. I was on the inside line, there was no space, and I heard a bike and I said ‘where is it coming from?’ Then I felt the contact, it was quite big but we were really lucky nobody hit us.”

Marquez would crash again in the restarted sprint, while Morbidelli finished 16th. Bezzecchi ended up ninth to hold a slender three-point championship lead.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo

Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Moto2
Jerez

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection

Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2 F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe