Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future
Yamaha MotoGP boss Lin Jarvis says the Japanese manufacturer "needs to be clear” about Franco Morbidelli’s future by the summer break, but insists there is “no deadline”,
The 2020 championship runner-up has been under pressure to retain his factory Yamaha seat beyond 2023, having endured a lacklustre campaign in 2022 and a largely underwhelming season so far this year.
After a strong weekend in Argentina, in which he was fourth in qualifying, the sprint race and the grand prix, Morbidelli’s Yamaha future was called into question again when the Japanese marque put World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu on the M1 at a private test at Jerez.
Razgatlioglu was reportedly just under two seconds shy of KTM’s Dani Pedrosa and under a second down on Yamaha tester Cal Crutchlow at the end of the two-day test.
During the Americas Grand Prix weekend, Jarvis told MotoGP’s world feed that Yamaha wants to continue with Morbidelli and is working closely with Valentino Rossi to try to help the three-time race winner improve his form.
Asked if any talks had taken place between Yamaha and Morbidelli, Jarvis said: “I really can’t tell you anything.
“We’re always in contact with all of the managers in the paddock, knowing what’s going on, what the contracts and options are.
“But our priority is Franky and we’re in contact with Valentino himself. Valentino, I spent a lot of time talking to him last week [prior to the Americas GP].
“He’s going to try to help Franky, the [VR46] Academy is going to try to help Franky to basically do what he did [in Argentina].
“That’s it, that’s all he has to do, to basically be fast. So, I think he has the capacity, and we will focus our minds on that.
“I think for everybody we need to kind of be clear before the summer break, because if it's Franky, great, we’ll reconfirm.
“If it’s not Franky, he needs to know because he needs to look elsewhere, we need to line somebody up.
“So, there is no deadline, but generally speaking we would say before the summer break.”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Despite testing Razgatlioglu, who has expressed a desire to race in MotoGP one day, Jarvis suggests the Turk is not top of the list to replace Morbidelli as Yamaha will still likely only have two bikes on the grid next year.
“The biggest problem I would say for us anyway is whether we have a spot, because ideally… we’ve only got two bikes on the grid, I think it’s difficult for us to get a satellite team on the grid next year,” he added.
“So, we will have two spots only and both of those two spots we will need somebody who is going to be fast straight away, and perhaps Toprak will need more time to get up to speed.
“So, it’s a difficult call and ideally for us we want Franky to run the rest of the season with us and maintain the speed that he showed in Argentina.
“So, I don’t know and I don’t think Toprak knows.
“I would say we don’t know yet, it’s still too early to say. If we were to select Toprak, he would definitely need to spend more time on the bike.
"Otherwise, we are banking on Franky right now and if it’s not Franky, we will see.”
When asked if Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin is an option amid rumours the Spaniard could make a switch, Jarvis said: “He’s very good, but there are a lot of very good riders out there and it could be somebody from the MotoGP grid.
“You might also consider somebody from Moto2, that would be more of an outside bet. There are different candidates, but I don’t want to enter into names at this stage as it will only fuel speculations, and our priority is Franky.”
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy
Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years”
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years” Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years”
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test
Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test
Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT
Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.