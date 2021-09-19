Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Francesco Bagnaia will start a grand prix from pole position for the second weekend in succession after leading a 1-2 for Ducati in qualifying ahead of factory teammate Jack Miller.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will join them on the front row in third, despite falling off his Yamaha in Q2.

Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco will line up fourth and fifth on the two Pramac bikes, ahead of Honda pair Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

What time does the Misano MotoGP start today?

The San Marino GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Misano. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, September 19, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Misano MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the San Marino Grand Prix

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Misano MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

San Marino Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Delay 1 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.065 - 2 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.314 0.249 3 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.367 0.302 4 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.663 0.598 5 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.836 0.771 6 44 Pol Espargaro Honda 1'31.923 0.858 7 93 Marc Marquez Honda 1'31.935 0.870 8 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.937 0.872 9 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.017 0.952 10 12 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 1'32.121 1.056 11 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.426 1.361 12 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'32.461 1.396 13 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.210 1.145 14 51 Michele Pirro Ducati 1'32.287 1.222 15 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.289 1.224 16 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.296 1.231 17 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'32.427 1.362 18 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 1'32.439 1.374 19 73 Álex Marquez Honda 1'32.476 1.411 20 27 Iker Lecuona KTM 1'32.481 1.416 21 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.821 1.756 22 9 Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'32.891 1.826 23 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'32.967 1.902 24 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'33.098 2.033