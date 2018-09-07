Sign in
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso heads Ducati 1-2 in FP2

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 7, 2018, 1:09 PM

Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo locked out the top two in MotoGP's second practice session at Misano, as Valentino Rossi fought his way inside the top 10 late on.

Marc Marquez, along with Rossi, ended FP1 outside of the top 10, and with rain potentially arriving in both FP2 and FP3, they were at risk of missing out on making Q2 automatically.

But conditions stayed dry during the 45-minute session, and it took Marquez two flying laps to beat Dovizioso's FP1 benchmark and lead with a 1m32.537s.

Only Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro set a comparable laptime for most of the session, but the Italian was also nearly half a second off the pace.

Marquez stayed on top until the final two minutes of the session when he was finally demoted by first Lorenzo and then the Spaniard's Ducati teammate Dovizioso.

Dovizioso ended the session with a 1m32.198s, with Lorenzo completing a Ducati 1-2.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was narrowly pushed into third by Lorenzo, with Maverick Vinales leading Yamaha's efforts in fourth.

Works Honda rider Marquez did not improve in the end and dropped as low as fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati) and Alex Rins (Suzuki).

Like Marquez, Rossi also recovered to end the day within the top 10, but his place was in doubt until the dying stages as he was held up by Karel Abraham during one of his late laps.

But the local hero managed to improve to eighth ahead of his protege Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda) and Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco.

However Zarco, despite taking 10th, is not currently set to make it to Q2 automatically as Andrea Iannone's FP1 time puts the Suzuki rider eighth overall.

Iannone was only 16th in FP2 as he was one of three riders to crash at Turn 15, alongside Scott Redding and Takaaki Nakagami.

Hafizh Syahrin and Jack Miller suffered their second falls in as many sessions, their incidents occurring at Turn 8 and 16 respectively.

KTM's Pol Espargaro, returning from injury, languished down in 24th, only beating Syahrin (Tech 3) and MotoGP debutant Christophe Ponsson (Avintia Ducati), who cut his FP1 deficit by some one-and-a-half seconds and was 5.9s off the pace, putting himself within the 107% limit.

FP2 results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 21 1'32.198  
2 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 18 1'32.358 0.160
3 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 19 1'32.385 0.187
4 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 21 1'32.411 0.213
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 22 1'32.537 0.339
6 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 21 1'32.722 0.524
7 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 22 1'32.775 0.577
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 21 1'32.786 0.588
9 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 19 1'32.980 0.782
10 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 21 1'32.985 0.787
11 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 22 1'32.999 0.801
12 51 Italy Michele Pirro  Ducati 17 1'33.005 0.807
13 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 22 1'33.183 0.985
14 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 18 1'33.193 0.995
15 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 19 1'33.274 1.076
16 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 19 1'33.423 1.225
17 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 16 1'33.517 1.319
18 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 21 1'33.654 1.456
19 6 Germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 21 1'33.660 1.462
20 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 19 1'33.815 1.617
21 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 21 1'33.878 1.680
22 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 19 1'33.896 1.698
23 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 21 1'34.278 2.080
24 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 18 1'34.461 2.263
25 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 16 1'34.539 2.341
26 23 France Christophe Ponsson  Ducati 22 1'38.154 5.956
