Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads the Ducatis in warm-up

shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads the Ducatis in warm-up
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 9, 2018, 8:10 AM

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez led the way in morning warm-up for the San Marino Grand Prix ahead of Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda rider Marquez, who only qualified fifth for the Misano event after crashing in Q2 on Saturday, set a best lap of 1m32.526s with three minutes to go in the 20-minute session on Sunday morning.

That was enough to beat the works Ducati of Dovizioso by 0.028s, after the pair spent the latter part of the session trading best times, while poleman Lorenzo was a further tenth-and-a-half behind on the second factory Ducati.

Read Also:

Cal Crutchlow was the only other rider to break the 1m33s barrier aboard the LCR Honda in fourth.

Surprise front row starter Jack Miller was fifth-fastest on the GP17 Pramac Ducati, followed by the second works Honda of Dani Pedrosa and the leading Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

Valentino Rossi could no better than 11th on the second works M1, 0.978s adrift of Marquez's benchmark, ending up behind Suzuki pair Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins as well as Alvaro Bautista's Nieto Ducati.

Wildcards Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) were 13th and 17th respectively, while Aleix Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 18th, two places ahead of lead KTM rider Bradley Smith.

Session results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'32.536  
2 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'32.564 0.028
3 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'32.715 0.179
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'32.977 0.441
5 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'33.068 0.532
6 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'33.100 0.564
7 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'33.175 0.639
8 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'33.190 0.654
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'33.471 0.935
10 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'33.498 0.962
11 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'33.514 0.978
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'33.545 1.009
13 51 Italy Michele Pirro  Ducati 1'33.598 1.062
14 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'33.763 1.227
15 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'33.777 1.241
16 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'33.822 1.286
17 6 Germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 1'33.846 1.310
18 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'34.096 1.560
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'34.101 1.565
20 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'34.107 1.571
21 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'34.110 1.574
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'34.265 1.729
23 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'34.294 1.758
24 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'34.455 1.919
25 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'34.757 2.221
26 23 France Christophe Ponsson  Ducati 1'38.611 6.075
Next MotoGP article
MotoE unveils five-round 2019 calendar

Previous article

MotoE unveils five-round 2019 calendar

Next article

Misano MotoGP - the race as it happened

Misano MotoGP - the race as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.