Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings Next / Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP / San Marino GP Race report

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Bastianini for fourth straight win

Francesco Bagnaia won a thrilling MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as he beat future Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini by 0.034 seconds to move up to second in the standings.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Bastianini for fourth straight win
Listen to this article

Ahead of the Misano weekend, Ducati confirmed Bastianini would join Bagnaia at the factory squad next year, with the pair reigniting their Le Mans duel in the latter stages of the San Marino GP.

Bagnaia prevailed in a tense run to the line to claim his fourth successive victory and move to 30 points behind Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in the championship after the Frenchman could do no better than fifth.

Poleman Jack Miller grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1 ahead of Enea Bastianini and Bagnaia, who jumped up from fifth after a grid penalty knocked him from the second he qualified in.

Chaos ensued at the first corner behind as Pramac’s Johann Zarco, Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro and Honda’s Pol Espargaro were all taken out in a collision – with the latter walking away holding his wrist.

Miller’s charge would come to an end on lap two when he slid out of the lead at Turn 4, while Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Ducati crashed down at Turn 10.

Behind, Quartararo remained in eighth while Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia jumped up to sixth on the opening lap.

The crashes for Miller and Bezzecchi promoted both one spot, but the top four of Bastianini – who took over the lead when Miller crashed – Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales on the second Aprilia and VR46’s Luca Marini had broken away from the chasing pack.

Bastianini’s race almost went the same way as two of his Ducati counterparts when he lost the front-end into Turn 14 on the second lap.

The Gresini rider – sporting a tribute livery to the team’s late founder Fausto Gresini – stayed onboard and in the lead, though Bagnaia would come through at Turn 8 on the next tour.

Vinales quickly followed suit with aggressive lunge up the inside of Bastianini into Turn 14 to give chase on Bagnaia.

Behind, Quartararo capitalised on Espargaro running wide into Turn 13 on lap six to take fifth and started to marginally close the gap to the quartet ahead of him.

Bagnaia and Vinales would run line astern for the next 16 laps, the Aprilia rider getting close at various points but never enough to execute a clean overtake on the Ducati.

Bastianini and Marini engaged in a brief battle for third on lap 16 through Turns 10 and the fast kink of Curvone at Turn 11, with the former holding firm.

This cast them both adrift slightly of the leading duo, but Bastianini rallied to reel in Vinales and move ahead into Turn 1 at the start of lap 20.

Bastianini proceeded to cut into Bagnaia’s lead and pressured him over the final tours, with the Gresini rider coming close to contact under braking for Turn 4.

This gave Bagnaia crucial metres with which to defend his lead, but Bastianini clawed that deficit back through the final sector.

Exiting the final corner nose to tail, Bagnaia got to the chequered flag just 0.034s ahead of Bastianini.

Vinales faded to third in the end, 4.2s off the victory, with Marini a solid fourth at his home race running a special VR46 livery.

Quartararo couldn’t bridge the gap to the podium and had to settle for a damage-limiting fifth, which only loses him two points from his championship lead.

Aleix Espargaro was a distant sixth in the end and tumbles to third in the standings, 33 behind Quartararo, with Alex Rins seventh on the Suzuki ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, Pramac’s Jorge Martin and the LCR Honda of Alex Marquez.

Miguel Oliveira was 11th on his KTM after being forced to serve a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too many times.

Andrea Dovizioso scored points in his final MotoGP race as he guided his RNF Yamaha home to 12th ahead of Tech 3’s Raul Fernandez, Honda’s Stefan Bradl and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami.

Darryn Binder missed out on points in 16th on the RNF Yamaha as Bezzecchi was 17th after re-joining from his crash. Miller shadowed him.

Remy Gardner was another forced to serve a long lap penalty on his Tech 3 KTM which dropped him to 19th ahead of Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Joan Mir’s Suzuki stand-in Kazuki Watanabe.

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli was involved in an incident with Di Giannantonio early on and ultimately retired from the race.

San Marino GP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati  
2 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 0.034
3 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 4.212
4 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 5.283
5 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 5.771
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 10.230
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 12.496
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 14.661
9 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 17.732
10 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 21.986
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 23.685
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 29.276
13 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 30.433
14 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 31.768
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 32.547
16 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 41.857
17 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 50.559
18 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 53.371
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 56.613
20 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 57.304
21 Japan Kazuki Watanabe Suzuki 3.966
22 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha  
23 France Johann Zarco Ducati  
24 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati  
25 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda  
View full results
shares
comments
Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
Previous article

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
Next article

Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title

Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Dovizioso didn’t expect “crazy” support on “perfect” MotoGP farewell San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso didn’t expect “crazy” support on “perfect” MotoGP farewell

Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes

MotoGP title contender Bagnaia hit with San Marino GP grid drop San Marino GP
MotoGP

MotoGP title contender Bagnaia hit with San Marino GP grid drop

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Ducati picks Bastianini for factory Ducati MotoGP ride for 2023
MotoGP

Ducati picks Bastianini for factory Ducati MotoGP ride for 2023

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year” Austrian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Dovizioso didn’t expect “crazy” support on “perfect” MotoGP farewell
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso didn’t expect “crazy” support on “perfect” MotoGP farewell

Andrea Dovizioso says he “didn’t expect” the “crazy support” he got on his final MotoGP weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix, which he described as “perfect”.

Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo says he is doing “a great job” defending his MotoGP title and is “on the limit” of his Yamaha, but believes it’s “not enough” to win the championship.

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Bastianini for fourth straight win
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Bastianini for fourth straight win

Francesco Bagnaia won a thrilling MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as he beat future Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini by 0.034 seconds to move up to second in the standings.

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings

Marc Marquez says when he feels ready to return to racing in MotoGP in 2022 it will not be to do “one race and then stay at home”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.