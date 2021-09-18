Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
MotoGP / San Marino GP Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

By:

Francesco Bagnaia snatched back-to-back MotoGP poles after topping San Marino Grand Prix qualifying with a new lap record to head a Ducati 1-2, while Fabio Quartararo crashed late on.

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

Just as it was one week ago at Aragon, Bagnaia headed Ducati teammate Jack Miller to claim his third pole of the season, while championship leader Quartararo held onto third despite a late tumble at Turn 1 in a crash-strewn qualifying.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir set the initial benchmark with a 1m33.151s, though this was immediately bettered by Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati with a 1m32.844s.

Over the next few minutes provisional pole went to Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, before Bagnaia returned to top spot with a 1m31.664s.

The home hero’s second stint at the top lasted just seconds, as Quartararo moved the goalposts again with a 1m31.367s on the factory Yamaha.

Bagnaia lit up the timing screens with two minutes to go to produce a new lap record of 1m31.065s and that proved to be enough to keep him on pole in front of his home crowd.

Miller was able to dodge the late yellow flags to guide his factory Ducati to a 1m31.314s for second.

Quartararo looked like he would be the only rider able to challenge Bagnaia’s pole, but slid off his Yamaha at the first corner at the start of his final flying lap.

But his 1m31.367s was good enough to keep him on the front row for Sunday’s race, while Jorge Martin heads row two on his Pramac Ducati.

Martin beat teammate Johann Zarco by 0.173s, with Pol Espargaro the leading Honda runner in sixth after teammate Marquez – who had to come through Q1 – crashed at the Tramonto right-hander late on while trying to shadow Bagnaia.

Marquez ended up seventh as a result from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who found himself directly into Q2 after he had a lap reinstated following FP3 to ensure his safe passage.

Teammate Maverick Vinales secured 10th for his second Aprilia appearance, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins sandwiched between them.

The sister Suzuki of Mir endured a nightmare session, an issue with his front tyre forcing him into pitlane ahead of his final lap – while Quartararo’s crash just ahead of him meant he could do nothing to improve on 11th.

Avintia’s Enea Bastianini sailed through Q1 – though did have a low-speed crash at the end of the session – but could do no better than 12th on his two-year-old Ducati.

Takaaki Nakagami was denied a place in Q2 after the LCR Honda rider crashed late on at the Tramonto right-hander late on in Q1.

He heads Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro, Avintia’s Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, who qualified 16th for his first race as a factory Yamaha rider and his first since June’s German GP.

Brad Binder also crashed late on in Q1, compounding an already tough day for KTM, with the South African consigned to 17th ahead of Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl – who was deployed by HRC as a tow for the Marquez brothers to help their bids for Q2.

It didn’t work out for Alex Marquez, who had to abort a fast lap due to Nakagami’s crash and was left in 19th as a result ahead of Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona and factory KTM counterpart Miguel Oliveira.

Danilo Petrucci heads an all-Italian final row of the grid on the sister Tech 3 KTM, with Petronas SRT duo Valentino Rossi – who crashed early in Q1 – and the returning Andrea Dovizioso on the two-year-old Yamaha completing the field.

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.065  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.314 0.249
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.367 0.302
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.663 0.598
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.836 0.771
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'31.923 0.858
7 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'31.935 0.870
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.937 0.872
9 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.017 0.952
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.121 1.056
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.426 1.361
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'32.461 1.396
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'31.876  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'32.029 0.153
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.210 0.334
4 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'32.287 0.411
5 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.289 0.413
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.296 0.420
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'32.427 0.551
8 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'32.439 0.563
9 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'32.476 0.600
10 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'32.481 0.605
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.821 0.945
12 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'32.891 1.015
13 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'32.967 1.091
14 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'33.098 1.222
View full results
shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

1 d
2
Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat

1 h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race

10 h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

11 min
5
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

14 h
Latest news
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

11m
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

3 h
Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

20 h
Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

20 h
Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
MotoGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

20 h
Latest videos
Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP 00:31
MotoGP
23 h

Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia 00:17
MotoGP
23 h

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it 00:46
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now 00:59
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now

Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more 09:08
MotoGP
Sep 16, 2021

Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more

More from
Lewis Duncan
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.