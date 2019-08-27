MotoGP
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test

shares
comments
Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 8:07 AM

Suzuki rider Joan Mir will return to MotoGP action at this week's two-day Misano test after missing the last two races through injury.

Mir was forced on to the sidelines after suffering a 300km/h Turn 1 crash during post-race testing at Brno earlier this month, and was diagnosed with lung contusions.

After spending several days in hospital in Brno, Mir returned home to Barcelona, but missed that weekend's Austrian Grand Prix and did not recover in time to take part in last weekend's British GP at Silverstone.

Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli stood in for Mir at Silverstone, finishing 12th.

Motorsport.com understands Mir has now fully recovered from his injuries and has returned to a normal training regime, including training on supermoto and motocross bikes.

The 21-year-old will therefore travel to Misano to take part in this week's official test, which takes place on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the San Marino GP on September 15.

Miller's Ducati felt like "chopper" at British GP start

Miller's Ducati felt like "chopper" at British GP start
About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP1 Starts in
16 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
08:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
03:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

