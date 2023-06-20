Mir out of MotoGP Dutch GP with hand injury, replaced by Lecuona

The 2020 world champion crashed during the second practice session of the Italian GP weekend and fractured the little finger on his right hand.

He withdrew from the remainder of the Italian GP with the hopes of being fit enough to race at the Sachsenring, but was unable to participate and was not replaced.

In the first official entry list for the Dutch Grand Prix, Iker Lecuona appears in place of Mir.

He is a member of the Honda World SBK team and already replaced the then-injured Marc Marquez in the Spanish GP, finishing 16th.

For Mir, this will be the third race in a row that he misses after Mugello and Sachsenring, having also missed the Argentina GP.

The former Suzuki rider has only taken part this year at Portimao, Austin, Jerez and Le Mans, scoring a total of five points, which relegates him to 24th place overall, 155 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia.

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will also be absent from this weekend's round after suffering a broken leg during the sprint race at the Italian GP.

Iker Lecuona, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The LCR Honda rider went down on the fourth lap of the sprint in an incident not picked up by TV cameras.

Rins was conscious throughout and after the crash he was transported to the circuit medical centre where it was confirmed he had suffered a broken right leg.

He will be replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.

The Dutch race will be the third race of the year for the German, after Austin, where he replaced Marc Marquez, and Jerez, where he made a wild card.

Marquez is on the entry list for this weekend's race, but Honda is yet to confirm his participation after he suffered a small fracture to his hand at the Sachsenring.

It was his fifth crash of a bruising weekend and he withdrew from Sunday's race.

The incident left just one Honda rider on the grid, Takaaki Nakagami, who finished 14th but said Marquez's crash had scared him.