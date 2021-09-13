Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

By:

Reigning world champion Joan Mir admits he’s “not really satisfied” with his third-place finish in last Sunday’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

The Suzuki rider came from seventh on the grid at Aragon to score his first podium since the Styrian GP, but ended up close to four seconds off the victory.

This left Mir unsatisfied with the result as he felt he had pace enough to challenge Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez for victory, but says he was limited by the lack of acceleration he is currently battling on a Suzuki which hasn’t developed much across 2021.

“I’m not really satisfied about the third position,” Mir said.

“I think during the weekend we showed a good pace to fight for the victory.

“I think the worst part of this race was the beginning. I tried to overtake as many riders as I could, but in some moments I was behind Jack [Miller] and behind Aleix [Espargaro], and it was difficult to overtake them.

“Then I managed to overtake and they were really far on that moment.

“Then my pace was really similar to them, but they were too far.

“I’m happy about performance, but today we couldn’t fight for the victory. That’s why I’m not so happy, but always a podium is a podium.

“With our acceleration, to start seventh is not the best thing.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Dorna

“It's difficult to overtake the riders, I have to wait for a mistake from the rider I have in front because if not it’s really difficult for me to overtake.

“I was struggling a bit to stop the bike today and I was losing a lot on the long straight for acceleration. So, it’s something we must work on and fix this problem for Misano.”

Teammate Alex Rins was able to work his way up to 12th having qualified 20th at Aragon, but says further progress was halted by a “strange” issue with his hard front tyre.

“Very, very difficult race,” Rins said.

“In the first part I was able to overtake a lot of riders at the start.

“Then, before going into the long straight in the first laps I was trying to overtake some riders, but taking care about the rear tyre because was super-easy to destroy the tyre.

“When I overtook Pol Espargaro, I had [Takaaki] Nakagami at 0.4s, 0.7s [ahead] but then something strange happened.

“I started to feel like the front was super-difficult to ride, super-difficult to stop the bike, every time I was leaning the bike I was feeling how the tyre was going and closing.

“But then I rode [as calm] as I could, and then the last laps behind [Iker] Lecuona, it was so, so difficult to overtake him – he was braking super-late.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Previous article

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

2 h
2
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

1 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong, says Mercedes

2 h
4
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

31 min
5
IndyCar

Palou: IndyCar Race Control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

10 h
Latest news
Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MotoGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

25m
Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

2 h
Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut
MotoGP

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut

2 h
Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

17 h
“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
Video Inside
MotoGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

18 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano 00:36
MotoGP
34m

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win 00:42
MotoGP
18 h

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

Moto GP: Vinales' style 00:36
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

Moto GP: Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix

Moto GP: Marquez explains anger at Aragon FP2 crash 00:46
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

Moto GP: Marquez explains anger at Aragon FP2 crash

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP British GP
MotoGP

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Trending Today

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong, says Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong, says Mercedes

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Palou: IndyCar Race Control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: IndyCar Race Control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.