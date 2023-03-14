Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"
Joan Mir admits memorising everything he needs to do on his Honda MotoGP bike for the start procedure has been “a nightmare” following his switch from Suzuki.
The 2020 world champion was forced to look for a new ride for this season after Suzuki declared it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022, with Mir eventually signing a two-year deal to join the factory Honda squad.
The pre-season testing phase has not been easy for Honda, with eight-time world champion Marc Marquez admitting after the Portugal test last weekend that the 2023 RC213V is only capable of fighting for between fifth and 10th place.
Mir, who was the top Honda rider at the end of the Portugal test in 13th, has had a similarly difficult time this winter adapting to the bike, noting: "About memorising everything, it's been a nightmare because we have to do a lot of things with the front device.
"Then [you select] the neutral, which is not the normal neutral of a street bike, then stop, launch control down, check everything is on point, then start.
"It's hard because with the Suzuki all of these things are in a different fucking way. To change everything is difficult.
"But it's a matter of time. If you repeat it in the fifth race of the season, I will do it automatically."
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mir has not embarked on his journey with Honda alone, as former Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins has joined LCR.
But more crucially for the Spaniard, Suzuki's former technical chief Ken Kawauchi has also been hired by Honda to spearhead development of the RC213V.
Kawauchi's arrival at Honda is "something great", according to Mir. "To see Ken-san in the box gives me confidence," he said.
"We did unbelievable results together [at Suzuki], and to have him onboard in this process is something great. I'm thankful for living it with him. I think he can do a good job as he did in Suzuki.
"But we need a bit of time, both of us, to understand everything, to know all the people. I think we are on the way."
Latest news
Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours
Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours
F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel
F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel
The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future
The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.