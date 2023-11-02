Subscribe
MotoGP Thailand GP
Mir "can't afford" another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023

Joan Mir admits Honda’s current MotoGP woes won’t “be fixed overnight” but says he “can’t afford” to endure another season like 2023.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, crash

After Suzuki elected to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season, Mir sought refuge at Honda for this year, signing a two-year deal to race for the factory squad.

But the year has been miserable for the 2020 world champion, who has scored just 24 points from 17 rounds, achieving a best of fifth at the Indian GP, while injury forced him to miss the Argentina, Spanish, Italian, German and Dutch GPs.

Mir has spoken at times this year about thoughts of retiring, but admitted he would "regret" walking away from Honda right now.

Ahead of last weekend's Thailand Grand Prix – in which Mir would finish 12th – he says he was beginning to find small positives from round to round but still isn't enjoying himself.

"I still don't have a good time in the races, but I've made progress in the mental issue of taking it in a different way, trying to enjoy the little things, the few good moments on the bike, like a good result in a practice session or a good feeling in a race," he said.

"Instead of seeing everything negative, I see more positive things, and that allows me to have a little better mood and helps me to go through the season.

"Right now you have to be patient, you have to take the current moment in the best way and I'm happy with how I'm doing, because it's not easy at all.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

"But we have to wait and see what they bring to Valencia and, in the meantime, try in some of the remaining races to do like in India and be close to the podium, try to look for a good result. Right now I'm just thinking about that."

He added: "I'm clear that this is not going to be fixed overnight, but I also know very well what, no matter how well I'm managing it, another year like this I don't want to do, I can't afford it.

"We have to get it right as much as possible so that these people understand and bring something that will allow me to have a more comfortable season."

Mir will become de facto leader at Honda in 2024 with Marc Marquez departing for Gresini Ducati and thinks the marque should "pay more attention to me than they did" in terms of feedback.

"I haven't noticed it yet, in the teams, and more so in the factory teams, one rider from the other is very independent," Mir said of taking over as team leader in Honda.

"It's like another team, I don't notice much what happens on the other side of the box, only what happens in my part of the team and the feedback with the Japanese.

"It is clear that they know who is staying and that they should pay more attention to me than they did."

Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
