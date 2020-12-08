MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

shares
comments
Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont

Marc Marquez says Joan Mir has "deserved" his 2020 MotoGP title win as he was "the most regular" rider on the grid.

Mir only won once in 2020, but tallied up a total of seven podiums - more than any other rider - and wrapped up the title with a race in hand, ending a 20-year wait for Suzuki.

Marquez missed the season owing to a broken arm he suffered during the Spanish Grand Prix, with his absence continually leading to comments claiming a rider winning the title without him present was devalued.

Mir batted these comments away upon winning the championship, while Marquez has always played them down.

Speaking to Spain's DAZN just ahead of the third operation he had on his arm in Madrid last week, which could rule him out for another six months, Marquez was asked to comment on Mir's championship win.

"He has been the most regular, the world champion who has deserved it," Marquez said. "In a season in which consistency was the key, Mir has ended up taking the championship without doing anything special.

"Achieving it in his second year in MotoGP has a lot of value. Next year, Mir will have to defend the crown. Regardless of who is on the track, Mir will have to fight for the title next year.

"The bikes will be the same because there will be no change in regulations.

"He will fight for the World Cup because he has talent, and I will try to take the title from him."

Read Also:

All being well, Marquez will partner outgoing KTM rider Pol Espargaro at Honda in 2021 and is "looking forward" his former Moto2 and 125cc foe trying the RC213V.

Marquez feels Espargaro's signing is "a good step" for Honda, but suggests he might be questioning his decision to leave KTM after it managed three wins in 2020.

"I'm looking forward to Pol testing the Honda, because he has done great races with the KTM, so with the Honda, which is a winning bike, he has to be on the podium regularly," he added.

"Pol's arrival at Honda is good. Honda wanted to get on that bike a rider who claimed to be regularly in the top six, who fights for podiums and, why not, for titles, which is what one wants to do at HRC.

"It is a good step for Honda; for Pol I don't know anymore. Seeing how the KTM is going, I imagine you must be thinking 'why didn't I stay at KTM?'

Marquez also commented on his nearest title rival for the past three years Andrea Dovizioso taking a sabbatical in 2021, admitting: "It is surprising that he takes a year off.

"He says he wants to return in 2022, but it is not easy to return without having ridden a whole year, without being a test rider."

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach

Previous article

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez , Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Ricciardo: We shouldn't have let Perez win Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: We shouldn't have let Perez win Sakhir GP

Why indecision dogged teams in attacking the Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why indecision dogged teams in attacking the Sakhir GP

Russell hopes to give Wolff a headache before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell hopes to give Wolff a headache before 2022

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren: Safety car hurt "on the hunt” Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Safety car hurt "on the hunt” Sainz

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP

Tsunoda joins AlphaTauri for post-Abu Dhabi GP test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda joins AlphaTauri for post-Abu Dhabi GP test

Latest news

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: We shouldn't have let Perez win Sakhir GP

2h
2
Formula 1

Why indecision dogged teams in attacking the Sakhir GP

44min
3
Formula 1

Russell hopes to give Wolff a headache before 2022

2h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda joins AlphaTauri for post-Abu Dhabi GP test

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

1d

Latest news

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
MotoGP

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach
MotoGP

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda
MotoGP

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda

Latest videos

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.