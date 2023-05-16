Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three DNFs Next / Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”
MotoGP / French GP News

Miller 'kicking himself' after double Le Mans MotoGP DNF

KTM’s Jack Miller has acknowledged that his double DNF at the MotoGP French Grand Prix was “not good enough”, branding himself an "idiot" for his main race crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miller tumbled out of the sprint race at Le Mans last weekend and was fighting for the top six having led briefly in the grand prix when he crashed at Turn 4.

It has seen the Australian slip 45 points back in the championship standings, with Miller “kicking myself” for not capitalising on bad days for numerous title contenders in the grand prix.

“Just a weekend of mistakes from my behalf, which isn’t good enough,” Miller said when asked by Motorsport.com if losing points or hindering his KTM adaptation through his crashes frustrated him more.

“I apologised to the team and everyone for that, and we’ll try to be better in Mugello.

“We are still 45 points back, we’re not that far back from the lead.

“And on a day when Pecco scored zero, and a couple of other guys too, it could have been a good day for points and we didn’t take any.

“So, I’m kicking myself for that.”

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Miller’s sprint race crash was down to him running the medium front tyre and not feeling confident enough on it, while his Sunday spill came as he took too much kerb at exiting the Dunlop chicane.

“Not the weekend we wanted, but it’s what we got dealt,” he added.

“I was trying really hard, I led a few laps there in the race, sort of sat at my pace.

“I didn’t have the greatest of feelings on the left rear. I was just really trying to nurse the left part of the tyre especially towards the end. Sort of stuck around my pace, but when [Marco] Bezzecchi came past he had clearly more speed than me – he just rode away from me.

“I didn’t feel comfortable spinning it up that much.

“I started pushing with seven to go, I just set my best lap and then, like a f**king idiot, I just cut the kerb at Turn 4 a bit too much and it was over.

“I just changed direction a little bit too aggressive, cut too much the kerb and she went away. There wasn’t much I could do with it.

“I tried to hang onto the bike, and ended up getting s**t-whipped.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three DNFs

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

MotoGP
French GP

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three DNFs

Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three DNFs

MotoGP
French GP

Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three DNFs Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three DNFs

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Miller "loves" KTM MotoGP challenge after 'uncomfortable' Ducati spell

Miller "loves" KTM MotoGP challenge after 'uncomfortable' Ducati spell

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Miller "loves" KTM MotoGP challenge after 'uncomfortable' Ducati spell Miller "loves" KTM MotoGP challenge after 'uncomfortable' Ducati spell

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

MotoGP
Portugal GP

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
French GP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez practice form

Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez practice form

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez practice form Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez practice form

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

MotoGP

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely

Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe