Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice Next / Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"
MotoGP / British GP News

Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash

Jack Miller says he will be raising his concerns about the dangers of the wall at Stowe in the MotoGP British Grand Prix safety commission meeting after crashing in FP2.

Megan White
By:
Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash
Listen to this article

The Ducati rider came off at Turn 7, sliding across the gravel runoff area before making contact with the outside wall.

Though the Australian came away uninjured, albeit feeling “pretty tender,” he believes the “pretty tight” corner needs to be looked at and airbags considered as an extra measure.

Miller also said it could have been a “different story” had his GP22 followed him into the wall instead of coming to a stop on the gravel.

He said: “It’s close, I’ll be complaining or at least bringing it up in safety commission.

“I know myself personally, I went into the gravel backwards, sliding backwards.

“I lost all sense of direction of where I was because I started tumbling and had no references whatsoever, so I couldn’t tell whether I was in the air or on the ground or whatever, then I went head first into the ground, bent my wrists back and then as I flipped over I hit the wall and then bounced back off the wall.

“So I made it to the wall and the bike was right next to me.

“I crashed kinda earlyish on the brakes, I saw for example Binder go down and he didn’t quite make it to the wall, but then Zarco did. Some of the other guys did.

“It’s kind of one of those ones, and especially if there’s contact or whatever, it’s something that needs to be looked at I think in the future, because it is pretty scary.

“I had a bit of a moment there this morning and even just trying to stop the bike going into the gravel, even though you’ve got that runoff area afterwards, it’s pretty tight.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller recalled Tech3 rider Jonas Folger’s huge crash at the corner in 2017 and said looking at that incident made him think it was “rather close.”

He said that though he was not usually concerned about the corner, it was “only when you have a moment or you do crash, like I said I had no reference whatsoever, one minute I was on the track the next I was hitting the wall.

“I was lucky, like I said the bike was here, I was here, but if the bike followed me in it’s going to be a different story.

“There’s no airbag on it where I hit, so whether or not airbags need to be put round a bit further, we’ll discuss it this afternoon and try and come up with a solution.

“It’s just one of those things, that’s the thing, the sport is getting faster and faster and we’re getting faster and faster, the tyres are getting better and better, that’s how it goes.”

Miller said there was a “big crosswind” at Stowe as the air “funnels around” the grandstands there, adding: “As riders, the track goes up and drops off where everybody’s crashed and yeah, I came in there too fast.

“I was trying to stop it, wasn’t happening, and I fired it at the wall. Not ideal, pretty tender, but was able to come back in, swap leathers, get back out on the soft and post a decent time.

“I can’t complain too much, we’re inside the top 10, so job one done for the weekend so now we’ve just got to keep going into tomorrow.

“Understand what happened from the crash, I know clearly that I pushed too much but it felt like I could push that much, so just trying to get the bike to give me that ability to be able to brake there, especially to make a pass or whatever.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice
Previous article

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice
Next article

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"
Megan White More from
Megan White
Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke" British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime
FIA F2

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations British GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Miller: No such thing as a ‘Ducati track’ anymore in MotoGP
MotoGP

Miller: No such thing as a ‘Ducati track’ anymore in MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice British GP
MotoGP

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he felt he had “nothing more” to give in qualifying for MotoGP’s British Grand Prix after finishing fourth.

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco on pole, Espargaro sixth after 115mph crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco on pole, Espargaro sixth after 115mph crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco took pole for the MotoGP British Grand Prix with a new lap record as Aleix Espargaro heroically fought to sixth after a massive crash in FP4.

Silverstone MotoGP: Espargaro edges out Martin by 0.028s in FP3
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Espargaro edges out Martin by 0.028s in FP3

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro led the final 45-minute practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix as he edged ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin by 0.028 seconds.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
15m
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.