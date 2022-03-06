Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Next / MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Miller claims Suzuki has gained 30bhp with 2022 MotoGP bike

Ducati’s Jack Miller says he’s intrigued to see how the new Suzuki goes in the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and reckons it has gained “30 horsepower” with its engine.

Miller claims Suzuki has gained 30bhp with 2022 MotoGP bike
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Suzuki has typically had one of the slower bikes in terms of top speed owing to its engine philosophy of an inline four-cylinder motor compared to the V4 that the likes of Ducati, Honda, Aprilia and KTM run. 

But with the ban on engine development brought about by COVID for 2021 lifted over the winter, Suzuki has seemingly made major gains with its top speed.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins topped the speed charts at 355.2km/h in both of Friday’s practice sessions in Qatar, while Joan Mir – who qualified eighth – was the second-fastest bike in qualifying. And on Friday, Rins out-dragged a Ducati down the main straight, further displaying its top speed gains. 

Miller, who will start Sunday’s grand prix from fourth, is keen to see how this impacts the GSX-RR in a race situation.

“I wouldn’t say ‘in the back’,” Miller replied when asked what he thought of Suzuki qualifying eighth and 10th with Mir and Rins. “I’m intrigued to see how this new Suzuki performs under race conditions. 

“It seems like they’ve gained, what would be in my opinion, 30 horsepower or something like that. It’d have to be because I mean last year Mir got passed by two Ducatis before the finish line.

“And yesterday [Friday] watching the sessions back I saw Rins pass [Fabio] Di Giannantonio before the first corner. They have quite a considerable improvement in terms of power. 

“Suzuki has notably always been quite good on the tyres. Putting an extra 30 horsepower through the tyres, it’ll be interesting to see how that goes.

“Second of all is the consumption: you don’t make a bike faster without putting more fuel in. So, will be interesting to see how they get on.” 

Mir noted on Saturday that his poor qualifying was a result of the windier conditions in Q2 but is convinced the GSX-RR has taken a “clear” step forward in time attack mode.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Qatar Moto2: Vietti takes dominant win, Lowes snatches third Losail
Moto2

Qatar Moto2: Vietti takes dominant win, Lowes snatches third

Qatar Moto3: Migno ends four-year win drought Losail
Moto3

Qatar Moto3: Migno ends four-year win drought

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Miller not fazed by “bullshit” questioning of his MotoGP future Qatar GP
MotoGP

Miller not fazed by “bullshit” questioning of his MotoGP future

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller
MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir: Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying Qatar GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir: Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying

Suzuki hires ex-Honda boss Suppo as MotoGP team manager
MotoGP

Suzuki hires ex-Honda boss Suppo as MotoGP team manager

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

Vinales “honestly expected to be at the front” in Qatar qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “honestly expected to be at the front” in Qatar qualifying

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

Miller claims Suzuki has gained 30bhp with 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller claims Suzuki has gained 30bhp with 2022 MotoGP bike

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.